Recognizing the Importance of Operational Security

Operational security is crucial – but it’s not always appreciated and is often challenging to execute. As organizations learn to adjust to the new and unprecedented challenge of widespread remote working, they’ll continue to experience significant information security challenges. Those that have already prioritized information security, perhaps as part of their wider business continuity strategy, will stand a good chance of adapting to effectively manage risk.

Effective operational security has never been more important - the unexpected shift to remote working raises the question as to how information processing facilities operate correctly and remain secure. This is one area where ISO 27001 certification provides an effective solution.

ISO 27001 is an international standard that defines the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The requirements are broad and feature controls that relate to operational security. When organizations are audited against ISO 27001, some of the most common nonconformities relate to operational security.

Defining Your Context

You must identify interested parties so their needs can be adequately addressed. For example, if you’re part of a supply chain, your partners’ risk appetite could impact your own operational security strategy. This applies to all organizations that rely on suppliers for operational services.

Although interested parties and their requirements are many and varied, their collective impact can greatly influence decision-makers and the overall approach to information security.

This is an important consideration both when developing operational security processes and in the wider design of an ISMS. Although defining your context is generally a relatively stable, strategic process, events like COVID-19 carry a significant impact. We’ve seen many organizations change their product and service portfolio in response to it, either to focus on core priorities or to offer new services to aid with the collective relief effort. This introduces new risks.

Achieving Effective Operational Security

The ISO 27001 requirements around operational security are broad, essentially forming a package of measures that must all be addressed. Organizational response to these requirements is typically established through documented procedures or workflow tools which define resource needs and provide management with insight into control performance.

Generally speaking, no one requirement is more important than another. Every organization is different and focus areas are dependent on what an organization does and how it operates. For example, one organization may operate stricter controls over ‘restrictions on software installation’ than others.

Change Management

Organizations are frequently operating more interdependent information processing systems and understanding the impact of changes is important for reducing undesired events. To minimize these, processes are required to ensure that changes are necessary, effective, and authorized before being deployed.

For more information, you can download LEARN HOW ISO 27001 IS AN EFFECTIVE SOLUTION FOR OPERATIONAL SECURITY