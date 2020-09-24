Repairing SQL Database Corruption with CHECKDB Repair? You Can Lose Your Data Forever

SQL Server database corruption is troublesome for DBAs, particularly if the situation arrives suddenly and there is no backup. This situation can lead to prolonged downtime and permanent data loss in the absence of a suitable database repair solution. Knowing the reasons for SQL database corruption can help diagnose the root cause and fix it.

This article provides an in-depth understanding of SQL database corruption issues and the methods to repair the corrupted database. It also outlines a SQL Server database repair tool as an alternative to DBBC CHECKDB with REPAIR_ALLOW_DATA_LOSS argument.

Types of SQL Server Database Corruption

SQL page-level corruption: page-level corruption occurs when the information or data stored in the header, body, or slot array of a database page is altered such that the user cannot access the page. Page-level corruption can happen due to reasons like hardware issues, disk/sub-system failure, malware, faulty updates and patches, etc.

Boot page corruption: this is a more critical case of SQL database corruption as it concerns the boot page. There is only one boot page per SQL database, and it stores the metadata for the entire database. So, its corruption can affect the whole database file. Further, DBCC CHECKDB or page-level restore cannot fix the boot page corruption. This limitation is given the fact that the boot page stores Meta information like the current version, database ID, checkpoint LSN, etc.

Non-clustered index corruption: this type of corruption is associated with SQL Server 2008 and later versions. It typically occurs when a SQL DBA attempts running a complex UPDATE statement with NOLOCK hint against a table. Non-clustered index corruption leads to incorrect reading of the SQL database query or multiple read operations on the same value.

SQL database in suspect mode: SQL database suspect mode is a frequent issue DBAs face due to damage in the primary file group file, which stops the database recovery during SQL Server startup. A SQL Server may mark the database in SUSPECT mode after detecting a problem in the log file due to reasons like hardware malfunction, disk space issue, system crash, etc. A database in suspect mode fails to perform the read/write operations leading to downtime.

How to Repair a Corrupted SQL Server database with the DBCC CHECKDB Command

DBCC CHECKDB is a set of T-SQL commands to check the logical and physical integrity of SQL database objects in a SQL Server database or Azure SQL database. You can run these commands on the entire database, individual table and views in the database, or catalog.

The following is the general syntax of the DBCC CHECKDB command: