As the exploit market begins to diversify, it has seen the introduction of new threats, the most recent being the inclusion of a relative new comer in TrickLoader and an older threat known as TrickBot. Arbor Networks identified the bot in 2014, with the insights identifying the types of attacks it was capable of. In 2016 it saw an emergence with code reuse and rebranding as Quantloader thanks in part to the distribution capabilities of multiple Exploit Kits, now including RIG. Using Recorded Future to help us track the recent discussions it has also seen our partners at ForcePoint track the bot as it underwent a brandname change, but continued the use of the code initially used in Madness Bot.

Recorded Future tracking Madness/QuantLoader

The bot still modifies local firewall rules and uses the netsh command to add additional rules for the bot as well as using CACLS to modify permissions on files.

Firewall modifications

File Permissions modified