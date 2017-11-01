This device retails for $549.99 in the US, and it also functions as an effective home security system when movement is detected. Unfortunately, the technology cuts both ways – hackers have been able to intercept the connection via the app and can spy on people within the home. But that’s not the worst of it: Once the cyber-criminal has intercepted the connection, he/she can instantly hack the victim’s account, take over control of the devices, steal sensitive data, and spread malware.

The Internet of Things is rapidly evolving. Digital devices are capable of an ever-increasing number of smart functions. The latest innovation to make waves is the Hom-Bot from LG Smart Devices. The smart vacuum cleaner is constructed using the latest technology including sensors and a video camera. It’s linked to a mobile app, allowing the LG Smart Device to stream live video direct to the user’s phone via the LG SmartThin Q app.

Security experts revealed the flaw in the technology, resulting in easy manipulation of the user’s account for nefarious purposes. Hackers have been able to compromise the login process, gain control of the smart device, and disrupt operations within the home. Unfortunately, this is merely the first step in a series of potential ‘home invasions’ that hackers are capable of with IoT. By intercepting the login credentials through the app, cyber-criminals can commandeer control of your smart devices – effectively gaining control over your home.

The Enemy Within: Guarding Against Your Own IoT Devices

Consider that some 400,000 of these smart vacuums were sold in Q1 and Q2 2016, with many more sold since. Additionally, smart lights, smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart TVs, smart PCs, and other devices are also at risk since they operate along similar lines. By exploiting flaws in software, hackers are able to cause widespread disruption in a user’s most personal confines – their home. From the user’s perspective, the smart vacuum is seen as an innocuous object moving around and cleaning up dirt and fluff. From a hacker’s perspective, it is a gateway to the home and a blueprint of all its contents.

Unfortunately, the technology is inefficacious without the right security protocols in place. The live streaming camera can be intercepted by hackers relatively easily. Various patches have been created to remedy the problem, but users who are not running the latest version of the software (the app) remain at risk.

A Winning Solution to Hacking Threats

The Portnox solution to these cybersecurity threats is a viable remedy for this troubling new reality. The rapid advancements in IoT cannot always keep up with the security requirements that need to be in place to ensure a hassle-free rollout. Portnox’s NAC solutions effectively address malicious IoT threats by providing visibility into connected IoT devices and mechanisms to control access to network resources and sensitive data.

In addition, Portnox provides wide-reaching NAM (network access management) capabilities. The Portnox solutions can easily be integrated into existing software/hardware infrastructure, allowing IT departments to achieve comprehensive control over connecting IoT devices, no client required.

To find out more about how Portnox can address your IoT security needs as they extend from the office to the home, visit Portnox NAC to schedule a demo.