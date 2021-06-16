Smishing: Analyzing Sophisticated Scam Methods

Smishing is not a new concept. According to the Macmillan Dictionary, the term was coined in 2006 when David Rayhawk used it in a McAfee blog.

Meaning SMS phishing, smishing refers to scams perpetrated by text messages, with our mobile phones being used as the attack platform from which threat actors will attempt to steal personal details such as a credit card number.

So, why are we talking about it today? In large part because smishing attacks have spiked of late, rising 328% in 2020 alone, and they are succeeding. According to the FBI’s 2020 cybercrime complaint report, phishing-based techniques such as smishing cost over $54m in losses last year.

Indeed, many smishing campaigns are as easy to spot as fraudulent activities. Yet such figures suggest a significant and growing problem. This is because much of the challenge today lies not in the increased volume of smishing attempts but the ever-increasing complexity of such attacks.

In April 2020, Menlo’s threat research team saw a spike in mobile users being targeted with smishing messages in what appeared to be a highly organized and sophisticated spam campaign.

This particular campaign impersonated the United States Postal Service (USPS), UPS and FedEx, the content of these text messages being related to fake shipment updates. The threat actors also sent texts promoting fake Amazon loyalty program rewards. The former were used to target mobile clients, while the latter were targeted at desktop clients.