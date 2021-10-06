SOC Analyst of the Future: The Impact of Accelerating Transformation

The past 18–24 months have been difficult for most people, personally and professionally, and it’s no different for security operations center (SOC) analysts. The worlds of home and work have collided, resulting in more people than ever before working remotely. This has meant greater demands on remote access across various devices, geographies and security challenges.

This acceleration of digital transformation driven by the pandemic has led to a global increase in cyber risk. More than two-thirds (68%) of organizations in the UK and Ireland say cybersecurity is now a top priority for them. While prioritizing security is good news, for those working in the SOC, it raises further issues. Since everyone’s working faster, we expect more from our SOCs, including faster response times and quick resolution. However, keeping pace with enhanced digital transformation and new remote working needs presents various challenges, such as a lack of visibility, increased workload and more time spent on manual, repetitive tasks. These challenges have led to an ‘always on’ mentality amongst SOC analysts, often resulting in burnout. So how do we prevent this from happening?

SOC Transformation: Automation and AI

At NTT, we have also been through our own SOC transformation project to keep pace with digital transformation and exponential business risk. Part of our aim was to create global consistency in service delivery for our SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) offering and to create a common understanding across teams. While we want to deliver the best possible service to our clients, it’s also important we give space to our SOC teams to grow and develop their skills and knowledge rather than be always on. To achieve this, we shifted towards a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) approach to reduce the time spent on manually repetitive tasks. By automating these activities through implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning, we can ensure data and analytics are constantly reported, with a common process and language enabling analysts to be proactive rather than reactive.

For an analyst, visibility is key. It’s crucial to be able to see across your IT infrastructure, and this is exactly what moving our analytics into a single SOAR environment has allowed us to do. This consistency has meant our analysts can work from a common interface, with a collective language and playbooks. Even without a specialized understanding of the underlying technologies, they can work across multiple incident types and provide key insights to clients. From a client perspective, automation also presents many benefits, especially when it comes to response time and cost. By putting this automation in place, we can establish a single alerting stream, allowing us to respond to alerts more efficiently and consistently, which means our clients can react quicker to attacks and minimize the impact.

Developing Skills

It’s well known that the cybersecurity industry as a whole has a gap in skills and resources, and the SOC is no different. Greater investment in cybersecurity, with technologies like automation and AI, isn’t a way to replace people. But by automating the time-consuming, repetitive tasks often performed by analysts, the SOC team has more time to focus on honing and developing the team’s skills and knowledge. In addition, they have the opportunity to spend more time on interesting and exciting tasks, which often benefit from human intervention.