Tales from the SOC: A Major Office 365 Compromise

Sometimes when we talk about cybersecurity, it can feel a little intangible, with theory tending to dominate what we read about it. Therefore, learning from real-life instances can often be the best education. Thus, the security operations center (SOC) team of analysts at AT&T Cybersecurity makes it a priority to share certain security incidents for the greater cybersecurity community to learn from. The following story is an actual security incident uncovered by AT&T Cybersecurity SOC analysts. It is part of a larger series that aims to provide insight from the frontline of cybersecurity, including what triggered alarms for indicators of compromise, the investigation process, the APT actors behind the attack and the responses and defense tactics to remediate the threat.

Welcome to Tales from the SOC.

This second story focuses on an Office 365 threat discovered by the AT&T Cybersecurity Managed Threat Detection and Response SOC analyst team. This is a threat that many other organizations may experience. The team was alerted to several alarms after a customer’s user attempted to send an excessive number of emails, resulting in these emails being blocked within Microsoft Office 365. However, upon further inspection, there was more to the incident than meets the untrained eye... it turned out to be an account compromise and credential abuse attack.

Initially, when analyzing the user’s login behavior, the team discovered abnormal activity as the individual was using foreign IPs outside the user’s typical location when logging in. At this stage, the incident was contained, and the team initiated an investigation into all the activities and systems accessed by this user while engaging with the customer and remediating the compromise before the threat escalated.

In total, three alarms were raised, and these were triggered by three further security incidents: credential abuse, anomalous user behavior and security policy violation from Office 365 activity.

For organizations of any size, credential abuse and compromised user accounts are dangerous threats as they could have a wide and negative impact. Hackers will typically use the credential abuse attack method to gain access to other critical assets within an organization’s architecture and exploit its subsidiaries and partners. Additionally, when criminals compromise an account, it can be leveraged to either exfiltrate data or continue infiltrating other systems.

Hackers will also look to exploit the internal email accounts of legitimate organizations to distribute phishing emails to acquire more information and accounts to steal. Threat actors have even been known to set up inbox rules to have sensitive emails forwarded to accounts owned by the hackers externally.