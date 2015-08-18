The rise of digital natives and their enthusiasm for cloud services

Two years ago Quocirca published a research report, The Adoption of Cloud-based Services, which looked at the attitude of Europe organizations had regarding the use of public cloud platforms. The research showed two extremes: among the UK respondents, 17% could not get enough cloud, we dubbed them enthusiasts, whilst another 23% were proactive avoiders. In late 2014 Quocirca ran another UK-focused research project, From NO to KNOW: The Secure use of Cloud-Based Services, which asked the same question. How things have changed. The latest report shows the proportion of enthusiasts to have risen to 32% whilst the avoiders has fallen to just 10%. Changes were observed between these extremes as well. Those that evaluated cloud services on a case-by-case basis had risen from 17% to 23%, whilst those who regarded them as supplementary to in-house IT had fallen from 43% to 35%. These two groupings, not really distinguished between in the first report turned out to be more interesting than expected when we looked at the nitty gritty of approaches taken to security. To be clear, what we like to think are snappy terms, such as avoiders and enthusiasts, are applied during the analysis. The research questionnaire used drier and more nuanced language, for example enthusiasts actually agreed with the statement “we make use of cloud-based services whenever we can, seeing such services as the future for much of our IT requirement” rather than the avoiders who agree either “we avoid cloud-based services” or “we proactively block the use of all cloud-based services”. So the research is a reasonable barometer for changing attitudes rather than a vote on buzzwords.

How views on cloud have changed over two years

The report goes on to look at a range of benefits that are associated with positive attitudes to cloud, such as ease of interaction with outsiders (especially direct connections with consumers) and the support for complex information supply chains (which was the subject of the a second report, Weak Links, and this blog post). It also showed the confidence in the use of cloud-based services was under pinned by confidence in data security (the subject of a first report, Room for improvement, and this blog post). Looking at the extent to which respondents’ organizations had invested in 20 different security capabilities, the research found that enthusiasts were more likely than average to have invested in all 20, with policy based access rights (based on device and location etc.) and next generation firewalls topping the list. However, avoiders were no laggards; they were more likely than average to have invested in certain technologies too: data loss prevention (DLP) topped their list followed by a range of end-point controls as they sought to lock down their users cloud activity.