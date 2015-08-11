A Day in the Life of an IT Pro: The Unsuspected Inside Man

Once upon a time, peoples’ lives had an air of mystery. We didn’t know where our friends were at all hours of the day and couldn’t tell which events they were going to, let alone what they had for breakfast (complete with pictures).

Those days are long gone; the age of over-sharing is upon us. The immediate impact on my day job may not be obvious, apart from my own weakness for refreshing my newsfeed. But in fact, social media is one of the easiest ways for attackers to gain inside information on a target.

Think about LinkedIn. Why would a hacker bother running a blind scan to find targets when he could just log in online and have a browse. LinkedIn profiles reveal a target’s network, the system administrators and even the systems they are working on.

I’m not trying to deny social media’s benefits; it’s a powerful business tool for sure, but it also poses a big threat to security. As a result many companies enact policies that require employees to remove specific details about their jobs.

Sharing is Caring

However, the principles behind social media can actually be used to increase organizational security. Social media is all about sharing, whether it’s images of your latest holiday or an update about your promotion. This principle, while perhaps not the most natural for us IT folks, can be applied to share information about threats. The team can then join arms and create a stronger defense than if they were going it alone.

Granted, this is easier said than done and will no doubt set off some subconscious warning bells, with fears that sharing certain information could give attackers an advantage. While it’s important to consider the information that is being shared, as an industry we’ve come to terms with the fact that going it alone is no longer an option. We have to move beyond sharing basic virus definitions or IDS signatures.

When applying this in real life, I decided to think like my attacker. Disheartening realization then ensued, as the reality is that attackers are far ahead of defenders and have been for some time now. They’re also a bit ahead of the times in terms of this sharing-is-caring ethos. Many have been sharing information about vulnerabilities and tactics much more efficiently than defenders.

While there will still be the occasional lone wolf, the reality is that hackers are much more likely to be part of an underground community sharing tools and tactics faster than any one company can keep up with. I decided it was time we turned the tables.

Now I’m not saying I’m the first to have thought of this, but in the last few years we’ve seen deeper integration through detection and protections infrastructure.