Top 5 Data Breaches in History

Data breaches happen when confidential, sensitive or protected information is exposed to people who haven’t been authorized to access it. These expensive security incidents stem from various causes, including ransomware attacks, physical theft, phishing campaigns and entrusting your cybersecurity to a one-trick password pony.

While many data breaches result from deliberate cyber-criminal acts, a study by Tessian and Stanford University found that 88% of data breach incidents in 2020 happened simply because somebody somewhere screwed up.

That human error should account for so many data breaches shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise. Sometimes all it takes is accidentally hitting the CC button on an email or neglecting to set a cloud storage device to private.

Last year in the United States, more than 37 billion records were exposed in the nearly 4000 data breaches that were reported. Statistics like these would be shocking if we hadn’t all reached ‘breach fatigue’ years ago.

Data breaches are now so common that there are five-times more data breach victims than cat owners in the United States. To shatter your data breach ennui, here are some of the biggest, strangest or most embarrassing breaches in history.