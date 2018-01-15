"In the Underworld" - What can Cybersecurity learn from the World of 1980s' Professional Crime?

If you have any doubts about the value of field research, Laurie Taylor's "In the Underworld" will settle them. This practical and unorthodox work of criminology described the world of 1980s' professional crime, in which Professor Taylor's travels and interviews were ably assisted by no less than John McVicar himself.

As a long-time Radio 4 broadcaster (he's still going), you'd expect Laurie Taylor to educate, inform, and entertain. Within "In the Underworld", the education is instructive, the information is both surprising and alarming, and the entertainment is richly comic. The experience may have been influential in one respect at least: he later made the radio series "Speaking as an Expert" in which he successfully impersonated a wide range of specialists – including an IBM consultant (with their permission, of course).

The flavor of the book is best conveyed by one successful heist of a million pounds; back then, a million pounds was actually worth something. Sadly, it was a million pounds in luncheon vouchers. Well - at least you could eat luncheon vouchers, unlike Bitcoin.

“The Beauty of a Good Con”: effective countermeasures then and now

The security practitioner can learn much from this book. The chapter on cheque book fraud explains how the evolution of countermeasures (the improvements in cheque book design) effectively contained this fraud within a few years.

So the fraudsters moved on to travelers cheques. It turns out that the hard part for them wasn't stealing the travelers cheques, but being able to forge a signature fluently. The pressure of being watched by a teller while signing really did make this far harder to do.

Today, we hear a lot about biometric forgery. Supervision would be an effective countermeasure. It's not often that one can build this kind of supervision into biometric authentication, but if you can use facial recording alongside authentication, this might be a good deterrent.

“Enter Robbers Armed”: shifting from security guards to data encryption

Just the chapter title "Robbing Banks with a Pen" may now seem quaint but even in the book, John McVicar also reminisces: “‘Except when we used to do the smash-and-grab', said John nostalgically, as though describing a childhood prank. (I was beginning to wonder if it had been a mistake to stay on Pernod for a whole evening.)"

Those days were already long gone due to on-street bollards, security screens and improvements to jewelry shelves in the 1960s. So, physical security improvements can indeed be effective and rather quickly too. Given those rapid returns for physical security, information security professionals should ask themselves why, in the 21st century, we are still using passwords.

“Hoisting and Tweedling”: the evolution of social engineering

The chapter on confidence trickery is the most directly relevant to information security today. Nowadays we call it social engineering, as practiced by email and phone – and on a much larger scale.

In the social engineering kill chain, we can disrupt the lure (the convincing email) or the hook (the crucial action, like clicking on the link in that email). Today, email lures are very effective: there are no more spelling mistakes to set alarm bells ringing and each email can be carefully targeted at a specific individual. Targeting is only going to get worse with the vast quantities of leaked identity data out there.

So here are three pieces of advice for any employee concerned about a potential email lure