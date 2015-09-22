Visual Hacking Exposed – Results of the 3M Visual Hacking Experiment

The infographic below illustrates the results of a ground-breaking study carried out by the Ponemon Institute which, for the first time, puts some context around the very real ‘visual hacking’ risk. In other words: the ability to view confidential information in a sideways glance, or with the click of a smartphone camera.



In the study – which was carried out by a ‘white hat hacker’ – 88% of visual hacking attempts were successful.

We’ll be writing more about the study’s methodology and results in a few weeks’ time, but for more information in the meantime please visit our website.