Visual Hacking Exposed – Results of the 3M Visual Hacking Experiment

Blog

Written by

Photo of 3M Privacy and Protection

3M Privacy and Protection

The infographic below illustrates the results of a ground-breaking study carried out by the Ponemon Institute which, for the first time, puts some context around the very real ‘visual hacking’ risk. In other words: the ability to view confidential information in a sideways glance, or with the click of a smartphone camera. 

In the study – which was carried out by a ‘white hat hacker’ – 88% of visual hacking attempts were successful.

We’ll be writing more about the study’s methodology and results in a few weeks’ time, but for more information in the meantime please visit our website.

3M.co.uk/visualhackingexperiment

Brought to you by

You may also like

  1. Isn’t It Time to Prioritize Visual Security?

    Blog

  2. The Rise of the Mobile Worker Increases the Risk of Visual Hacking

    Blog

  3. Why Security Professionals Need to Start Prioritizing Visual Privacy

    Blog

  4. The Public Sector and Visual Privacy

    Blog

  5. The Risk of ‘Visual Hacking’ in the Financial Services Industry

    Blog

What’s hot on Infosecurity Magazine?