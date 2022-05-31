Hard Truth About Web Scraping Bot Attacks and Its 4 Business Impacts

The amount of information on the Internet is only equaled by the number of rich resources in any field. As the size and complexity of data sets on the web have grown, collecting and storing this information in useful formats has become increasingly important.

Like most things, bots excel at something. They are great at carrying out specific, routine tasks. However, such seemingly harmless processes can be used for both good and evil. For example, bots are often leveraged maliciously to perform content scraping on websites via the abuse of automated login tools. You repeatedly type an email address and password into a site until it finally “clicks.” This allows malicious users access to all the associated account information for that email address.

Although, at the time when web scraping is becoming legal, it is still a matter of great concern for many businesses that value the data information they have at their disposal. When you factor in the real financial losses they can cause to business owners and operators big-time, that’s seriously troubling.

For instance, in April 2021, researchers reported that the personal details of more than 500 million Facebook users were circulating on a cybercrime forum. Analysis of this incident showed that attackers used a handy trick called “web scraping” to get hold of the sensitive data.

In this article, we look at how web scraping attacks work, the impacts of such scraping bots and in what ways anti-bot protection help protect the website from scraping from a host of malicious bots.

So, What Is Web Scraping, Anyway?

Web Scraping is the automatic process of loading, crawling and extracting valuable data information from a website through bots.

If not performed ethically, there are many consequences of web scraping. The biggest concern is that it can violate someone else’s privacy (e.g., scraping financial information).

Web scraping could be used for illegal web crawling, such as stealing content and data, creating online accounts, online spamming, account takeover, stealing competitive pricing models, manipulating search results, etc.

How Does a Scraping Bot Work?

The first step in data scraping is to crawl and load all the HTML code that pertains to that page, including JavaScript and stylesheets. In the case of an application, a bot would be keener in retrieving data from a website’s application programming interface or API database.

Once crawled, the bot parses to extract information (products info, datasets insights, pricing information, etc.). The final step involves the web scraper outputting data, reformatting it and putting it into one or more formats – like CSV files or spreadsheets.

4 Business Impacts of Bot Attack on Websites or Applications

Even though we’re now in the digital era, companies still rely on conventional solutions to assess bots. Still, modern bots can act like humans and get past technologies such as CAPTCHAs and other older heuristics, and only a fully managed bot detection solution can control that.

Also, with the increasing number of smart devices in people’s homes, such as printers, monitors and light bulbs, it is becoming possible to use these objects as bots to stage cyber-attacks.

Let’s try to understand how such malicious bots are used to initiate unauthorized crawls and scrape data, costing business owners a hefty sum.

1) Data Harvesting to Scan Vulnerabilities to Exploit

Cybercriminals use bad bots to create malicious web traffic, scrape content and data, orchestrate many attacks on websites, gain illegal access to private information and snoop through content or scan applications for vulnerabilities to be exploited.

2) Content Duplicity Leading Loss of SEO and Authority