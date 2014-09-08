White Hat Golf Day: You're Invited

The White Hat Events team are organising a charity golf day (Sponsored by KPMG) on Wednesday the 17th September at The Royal Ashdown Forest in West Sussex in aid of ChildLine. There is still time to register individually or as a team and join us for a fun day that raises money for this very worthy cause. In light of recent events there has never been a more important time to support the work of ChildLine.

This championship golf course was recently selected by The Royal and Ancient as a qualifier for The Open and is highly regarded as one of the top courses in the British Isles. With breath-taking views of the north downs, Royal Ashworth is famous for having no bunkers, so you won’t need your bucket and spade! Now to some of us, a course without bunkers sounds like a saving grace but be in no doubt; there are plenty of other hazards like hollows and streams dotted around this beautiful heathland to challenge the best of golfers.



The day will consist of an informal breakfast before players tee-off as four-balls on a shot gun start. After 18 holes of glorious golf, played with a sense of fun as this is for charity, not to bring your handicap down, we will all retreat to the 19th hole, a splendid Edwardian club house for an awards dinner and speeches.



The cost for the whole day is a very reasonable £95 per person and we would be delighted if you could join us and maybe bring some friends along too. The course is located very conveniently for those coming from London or the home counties and naturally there is a limited number of places for this special golf day.

If you'd like to book a place on the golf day, please visit the White Hat Events page.