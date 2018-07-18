What Can the World Cup Teach Us About Cybersecurity?

When it comes to achieving a robust cybersecurity function or winning a team sporting event, there is one component critical to success. What do you think that component is? Here are some options:

Have the best strategy

Select the players (team members) with the most potential

Equip the players with the best training and preparation

Use threat intelligence to study your opponents before you engage with them

Develop tactics designed to defeat your opponents’ techniques

The correct answer is ... not within the options above. All of those items are important, however, just like with World Cup results, in cybersecurity, it is not always the team with the strongest players or the best technical strategy that wins.

There is one component that weaves the fabric of each team to ensure the right balance of all the critical success factors are in place.

May the best manager win

What is that one key ingredient? It is recruiting the best manager. Take a look at whoever wins a sporting tournament and you will find that their manager was able to successfully weave together all of the critical success factors. They selected the players with the most potential, provided them with the right training and motivation, primed them about the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents and allowed them to bask in their successes and use their defeats as learning opportunities.

Exemplary management is a rare and wonderful thing. When it exists, it often goes relatively unnoticed. Success brings rewards, and a good manager will promote the success of their team rather than themselves.

The team that wins the World Cup and in fact any team tournament will most likely also happen to have the strongest (or one of the strongest) team managers around.

It is not that a weak team with a strong manager can win a tournament (or deliver cybersecurity effectively). Rather, a strong manager will work out how to strengthen their team before they put them into play.

Signs of effective management

When it comes down to personal job satisfaction, nothing beats being an important and valued part of a winning team. If you want to be part of a winning team, then look for teams and departments with the best managers.

As an auditor with a governance specialism, I have seen many different cybersecurity management environments. Based on my own experience, there are the indicators that I have found helpful to work out when the function has a great manager: