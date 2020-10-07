Why 10,000 Years of Disinformation Will Not Suddenly Go Away

Disinformation, misinformation and fake news surround us these days. They push in from all sides, begging for our attention and appealing to our rawest emotions. For most of us, it has become difficult to sort out truth from deception. The very concept of objective ‘truth’ is questioned.

Even grammarians declared their frustration by naming “post-truth” the 2016 word of the year. While we hear a lot about fake news, there’s nothing new about it.

A Long History of Deception

As Sun Tzu said in The Art of War, “The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.” That’s the key: deception has historically been, and is still today, geared toward confusing people and driving them apart to cause even greater confusion. Amid that confusion, the “enemy” moves in to exploit the situation.

These enemies may choose to take advantage through the dissemination of what has come to be called “fake news” for a variety of reasons. Reasons can range from the simple and seemingly innocuous (to convince someone to buy a product), to the more troubling and societally impactful (to convince someone to elect a candidate for office), to the systemically dangerous (to gather people in revolt), to even corporate extortion via ransomware or reputational damage.

These desired outcomes – singular or in combination – have been behind the spread of misinformation for millennia. These motives still fuel today’s disinformation campaigns, but here’s the disturbing truth: social media and other technology-based advancements now enable disinformation campaigns to spread farther, faster, and with more devastating effect than at any time in history.

Perhaps people are easily misled because misleading is easy and ‘facts’ can be polarizing depending on the narrative they are used to support.