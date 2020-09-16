Parting Shots (Q3 2020 Issue)

At the end of 2019, it was announced that the CEO of the UK’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), Ciaran Martin, was to step down from his position having led the NCSC since it opened in 2016.



In an email sent to Infosecurity at the time of writing, the NCSC had no further details on Martin’s departure date or potential replacement, and that may have (understandably) been down to the various uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it does leave the issue open with regards to who will be responsible for the UK’s cybersecurity strategy and response when Martin does depart.

Prior to the opening of the NCSC, it seemed that there were a collection of people responsible for cybersecurity in central government. These included those at GCHQ (where Martin worked previously) and MPs including James Brokenshire and Francis Maude, figures at CERT-UK along with the Ministry of Defense, Cabinet Office and Home Office. What cybersecurity needs at a government level is to have a figurehead of responsibility, and it does seem that the UK is one of the nations which has achieved this via Martin.

So, it was interesting to read an article in the Washington Post in June which claimed that a bipartisan group of lawmakers were looking to create a new White House czar to lead cybersecurity decision-making throughout government in the US.

The bill the article cited claims that the individual would make cybersecurity recommendations directly to the President, as well as oversee cybersecurity plans, operations and budgets in the government.

The bill proposes “to establish the Office of the National Cyber Director” who will be appointed by the President “by and with the advice and consent of the Senate.” The duties that the bill lists are plentiful, including serving as the principal advisor to the White House on cybersecurity strategy and policy, along with developing the US national cybersecurity strategy.

There would also be the duty to make relevant recommendations to the President on the appropriate level of integration and interoperability across the Federal cybersecurity operations centers, while they would also lead “interagency planning for the Federal government’s integrated response to cyber-attacks and cyber-campaigns of significant consequence.”

The sponsors of the new legislation were reported as saying that cybersecurity leadership is “one of the glaring gaps in our national strategy,” and that it was “the best way of ensuring vital cybersecurity work across the government is actually completed.” They notably asked “how are we going to prevent the next office of personnel management (OPM) breach if we don’t have someone really coordinating?”

Those comments were made by James R. Langevin, who is the US representative for Rhode Island’s second congressional district and one of the bill’s main sponsors. He called the OPM breach “an intelligence loss that we’ll be feeling for a generation.

“A national cyber-director could have zeroed in and forced the department to close the vulnerability,” he told the Washington Post.