Parting Shots (Q3 2021 Issue)

This year, 2021, is the year of ransomware attacks. This claim won’t surprise many due to the exponential presence and sheer calamity of ransomware attacks this year. There has been a 41% increase in ransomware attacks since the beginning of 2021, and experts estimate a ransomware attack currently occurs every 11 seconds. This year has also seen the largest ransomware payout ever recorded, at $40m.

Let’s be clear: ransomware payments are not isolated and corrigible incidents. Businesses, governments, schools etc., of all sizes have had their online environments stormed by cyber-attackers. This fact partly explains why cyber-experts deem ransomware the most prominent malware threat, with scores of reports compounding the global dangers it poses.

Consider the results of the Sophos survey in its State of Ransomware 2021 report, in which 37% of 5400 IT decision-makers across 30 countries admitted that their organizations were affected by ransomware in the last year. If that wasn’t plaintive enough, consider that around 30% of ransomware victims confessed that their companies were forced to remove jobs following a ransomware attack. These attacks are also decidedly effective, with 54% of respondents claiming that cyber-criminals succeeded in encrypting their data.

If these facts do not give you the jitters, ponder the ransom fee trend since 2018. The average ransom payment in 2018 was $5000, bloating to around $200,000 in 2020. In Coveware’s Q1 2021 Ransomware Report, it found the average ransom payment in Q1 of 2021 has grown further to $220,000.

It isn’t easy to forget the ransomware attack that targeted US oil network, Colonial Pipeline, in May. Its operations were affected for several days after hackers secured access via a compromised password. Desperate to regain access to its systems, it paid $4.4m to Russian hackers DarkSide.

Another infamous example involves Brazil-based meat processing company JBS, which suffered a devastating cyber-attack courtesy of REvil, bringing its facilities located in the US, Canada and Australia to a standstill. The company begrudgingly forked out over $11m to REvil. In July, the supermarket chain Co-op shut down approximately 500 stores in Sweden due to a colossal ransomware attack that hit Florida-based IT provider Kaseya. REvil ransomware group quickly demanded $70m to decrypt the affected devices, claiming to have compromised more than one million computers.