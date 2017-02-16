It’s a new year and a new Infosecurity Magazine. I am so excited to finally send this issue to press as the re-design has been a project I’ve been working on for some time, and I am thrilled to see the design templates come to life in this Q1 issue of Infosecurity.

The decision to continue publishing a print issue is one that I have re-visited several times over the years. We write about tech and we have a lot of very technical readers who like to consume information digitally and in real-time, so clinging on to our print magazine may, on the surface, seem odd. However, our readers continually tell us that whilst they get their fill of real-time news and industry commentary from www.infosecurity-magazine.com, they still want the print magazine for more analytical content and strategic insight. More than 200,000 people read each issue of Infosecurity, so who are we to deny that many voices?

So, here we are, not only continuing with print, but investing in it, to give our readers what they want. We designed the new magazine with you in mind. We considered how you like to consume information, and ensured that the new design reflects that. That’s why you’ll see more infographics, more timelines and more charts.

We’ve taken our strapline: ‘Strategy. Insight. Technology’ and we’ve embedded this into the heart of the magazine. The content you’ll find in every issue will arm you with the information and insight that you need to do your job.

We’re also focusing more on people. The industry would be nothing without those who dedicate their careers to building a safer world, and we’re putting them on a paper pedestal. Each issue will feature more interviews, Q&As and expert advice to aid and inspire. If there’s someone you’d like to see featured, please get in touch.

We’re launching the new Q&A series with two of my favorite industry professionals: Javvad Malik representing the UK, and Chris Wysopal representing the US. I’ve known Javvad (p10) for many years and he never fails to make me laugh. I really respect his outlook on the industry and the way his videos are entertaining, relatable and thought-provoking. I truly believe half the battle in this industry is communication, and that’s certainly a battle that Javvad always wins.

Chris Wysopal (p36) and I have met a few times over the years, and I’ve been consistently impressed by his intelligence, his determination to make the world a safer place, and his principles. He is loyal to his mission to revolutionize the software industry through secure codes, and on top of that, he’s a truly humble and lovely man.

As for our profile interviewee, Dr Jessica Barker, she is one of the best things to come out of information security for a long time, but don’t take my word for it, you can learn all about her, her work and her passions on page 18.

As I was saying, it’s the people that make this industry, and it’s Infosecurity’s mission to celebrate these people and their successes.

One person I certainly wasn’t expecting to ‘celebrate’ (and I use that term loosely) is President Elect Donald Trump. Say what you like about 2016, but it was certainly full of ‘surprises’ (again, a term I’m using loosely). Alas, it is important to investigate what the new President means for cybersecurity, and Phil Muncaster has done an excellent job. You can read about his findings in our cover story on page 12.

The re-design isn’t the only thing the Infosecurity Group has to look forward to in 2017. November 2016 saw the inaugural Infosecurity Magazine US Conference in Boston, USA, and the event successfully brought together some of the brightest industry minds, achieving our objective of uniting our community. We look forward to building on that event in Autumn 2017.

Infosecurity Group will also be launching Infosecurity Week – an initiative with the objective to bring the entire industry together in London in June. The idea was born from the acknowledgment that the industry has grown to a size that the walls of Olympia simply can’t accommodate. Rather than letting lack of space restrict who can get involved the week that the industry descends on London, Infosecurity Week allows anyone and everyone to list their event on the Infosecurity Week portal, a way to unite a growing and prosperous industry without constraint or boundary.

I hope you love the new look Infosecurity as much as we do. As always, I welcome any suggestions or feedback; after all, this magazine is for you and we love creating a magazine that you love reading.

Here’s to a healthy, happy and prosperous 2017.

Take care,



Eleanor Dallaway, Editor