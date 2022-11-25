BlackFriday Interview: Combatting Rising Attacks on E-Commerce Payments

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping sales have long been used by cyber-criminals to scam unsuspecting shoppers hunting for a bargain. The sustained surge in online shopping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has only provided further opportunities for nefarious actors to strike this sector. This includes attacking the payment systems used to undertake e-commerce transactions, for example, web skimming to steal users’ payment information. Ahead of this year’s Black Friday, Infosecurity Magazine caught up with Neira Jones, a renowned expert in all aspects of payment security. She discussed the evolving nature of attacks on e-commerce transactions and how security can be enhanced in this area. The full audio version of the interview can be accessed in the November 2022 episode of the IntoSecurity podcast. Infosecurity Magazine: How have cyber-attacks targeting e-commerce websites’ payment systems evolved since the start of COVID-19?

Neira Jones, Independent Advisor & International Speaker, Payments, Digital innovation, Fintech, Cyber Risk & Information Security, Fraud, Social Media

Neira Jones: Payment systems have always been a target, but during the pandemic, both consumers and businesses substantially increased their online activities, and those that weren’t previously digital suddenly became digital. As a result, the number of card payment transactions naturally increased. At the same time, the capabilities of threat actors continued to evolve and to escalate, and they have developed lots of skills to exploit both existing and emerging weaknesses. More vulnerabilities have occurred because we’re using more technology, some of which businesses were not necessarily familiar with. This applies to payment systems and processes in the SME space. The second driver is that we’ve started to rely more heavily on cloud technologies. All this makes the CISOs job more complicated. Therefore, e-commerce websites are being targeted more than ever before – it’s essentially accelerated more of the same. IM: What attack trends do you observe targeting e-commerce payment systems in the build up to Black Friday? NJ: Something that I always say is if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is. If you look at any security analyst report, phishing is certainly a predominant method used by cyber-criminals and they’re becoming ever-more sophisticated. This is because the pandemic accelerated digital communications so we’ve got lots of channels that not everyone used before, such as WhatsApp and social media, exposing people to the digital world who were not as well equipped to deal with the threats as those who are used to interactions on those channels. We’re seeing increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks on individuals who make payments on these sites. This is partly because we’re getting better at securing our environment, but the technology evolves much faster than what we’re able to cope with. Therefore, once you’ve compromised an individual and you haven’t deployed defense-in-depth or zero trust principles, then you have the keys to the kingdom. Again, it’s nothing new, e-commerce payments will continue to be attacked, it depends as to whether you have a sensible and risk-based security strategy. IM: There has been a significant growth in industry regulations for payment systems, including PCI DSS and PSD2. What impact have these regulations had on payment security? NJ: We have good news in terms of impact. With PCI DSS, we are now on Version 4.0, which has been a few years in the making. This version is massive, and to give you an idea of scale, the previous version in 2018 was 139 pages long, whereas Version 4.0 is 360 pages long. That tells us that the PCI Security Standards Council is seeing the challenges in the card payment industry and is trying to address those challenges in the new version of PCI DSS.

"Something that I always say is if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is"