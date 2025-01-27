The field of privacy has become a critical business issue, requiring substantial attention and investment. This trend has been driven by surging digital data collection and a plethora of data protection legislation designed to govern how vast quantities of sensitive information is managed and secured. The surging use of generative AI in businesses has added another dimension to managing personal and other sensitive data. As a result of these trends, the role of privacy professionals has rapidly evolved in terms of scope and importance. Infosecurity Magazine spoke to Box’s global head of public policy and chief privacy officer (CPO) Leah Perry about the changing role of privacy professionals in this landscape and overcoming the significant privacy challenges posed by rising AI usage.

Infosecurity Magazine: How has the role of chief privacy officer evolved over recent years? Leah Perry: The role of the chief privacy officer (CPO) has grown significantly with the rapid evolution of global privacy and data protection laws. As a result, it’s evolved from a compliance-focused function to a dynamic leadership position integral to key operations and business functions. From product development, risk, strategy, governance, sales and marketing, amongst other business functions, privacy has a pivotal seat at the table. Today’s CPOs must not only ensure adherence to evolving global privacy laws, but also actively collaborate with product teams to embed privacy-by-design into the very lifecycle of each product, support cybersecurity and manage privacy incidents, and more. The rise of AI adds further complexity to today’s growing regulatory landscape. CPOs now lead teams spanning legal, compliance, operations and incident response. They work to address privacy matters across the business – marketing, use of chatbots, cookies, contractual agreements, data processing agreements, data transfers, compliance and certifications, as well as support M&A and third-party due diligence. This requires a more elevated and expanded role of the CPO than in the past. At Box, this is reflected in our reporting structure as I report directly to our chief legal officer and corporate secretary. As both global head of public policy and chief privacy officer, I have a front row seat into global public policy, privacy legal and privacy compliance developments. This enables Box to anticipate regulatory changes, ensuring preparedness for laws impacting data privacy, cybersecurity, AI and related matters. By staying ahead, we can assess the potential impact to our business, our customers and third-party vendors. We can engage with regulators more proactively and maintain readiness as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve. IM: What have been the key strategies for ensuring compliance with data privacy legislation across the different regions that Box operates in? LP: Box’s key strategy for maintaining compliance with data privacy laws across the globe lies in establishing a comprehensive, scalable framework. Our approach includes robust security measures, transparent data governance, AI governance and proactive risk management to safeguard customer data. We empower users with clear privacy controls and tools to manage their information while maintaining strict oversight through audits, employee training and vendor assessments. For instance, through this framework we’ve created and implemented the AI governance program in partnership with key stakeholders, creating and updating policies and tailored approaches to address jurisdictional nuances. By leveraging standards like the US National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework, we’ve applied a proactively approaching to mapping, measuring and managing risks throughout the AI lifecycle. In doing so, we’ve made privacy central to the AI Governance program at Box as we continue to integrate AI into our product offering and services. Critical cross-functional peers like our CIO, CTO, CISO and product leaders are represented in the AI Governance steering committee, which reports regularly to our executive team and board. Partnering with advocacy groups like the Business Software Alliance (BSA) and Global Data Alliance is also important for staying up to date on the changing regulatory environment across the markets in which we operate. IM: What have been the biggest privacy challenges you have faced with the Box AI product? How were these managed? LP: The biggest privacy challenge we’ve faced with developing Box AI was also a benefit –keeping up with the rapid pace of change when it comes to AI. Almost two years before our announcement of Box AI, there was internal discussion about it.

