Interview: Cloudflare France Head Warns Healthcare is Falling Behind in Cloud Security

A total of €20m ($20m) additional funding to the French national cyber agency ANSSI has been promised to help improve the cyber-protection of the French health industry following a ransomware attack on the Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien (CHSF) on August 24, 2022. The funding was pledged by France’s Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noël Barrot and François Braun, Minister of Health, who visited the affected hospital on August 26, just days after the attack was made public. The 1000-bed hospital located 28km from Paris was hit by a $10M ransomware attack, adding to a growing list of French medical centers to fall victim to cyberattacks these past few months. “[The funding] is a good sign, but money isn’t everything,” Boris Lecoeur, Head of Cloudfare France, told Infosecurity Magazine. Lecoeur, who has prior experience with attacked healthcare providers, advised that industry should walk away from the perimeter security approach and embrace Zero Trust. Infosecurity magazine spoke in more detail to Lecoeur about his experience, how hackers penetrate the systems and what they should be doing to protect themselves for future.

"It seems like some hacker groups that previously declared healthcare providers off-limits are now targeting hospitals anyway," Boris Lecoeur told Infosecurity Magazine.

Infosecurity Magazine: Why do attackers increasingly target hospitals? Boris Lecoeur: First, we’re noticing a global increase in cyber-attacks across all sectors – the health industry receives particular attention because of the critical aspect of the potential consequences. Then, hospitals’ IT generally is very heterogeneous, with a mix of proprietary and/or industry-specific hardware and protocols (DICOM) and it is often unpatched. We’ve even seen obsolete pieces of software. For example, it was found that some of the UK’s NHS computers were running on Windows XP when the WannaCry ransomware broke the news in 2017. This, and the ever-growing hybridity of locally hosted and cloud services, generally shared with suppliers, make it harder to efficiently maintain the whole IT system and operate traditional perimeter security. Further, compared to industrial [OT] systems, which share this heterogeneity of devices and software and hybridity of connections, healthcare networks are much more connected to the internet, making them an easy target for attackers. IM: Hospitals used to be red line cybercriminals didn’t dare cross. Why has this changed? BL: I don’t quite know if this is for geopolitical reasons. Still, it seems like some hacker groups that previously declared healthcare providers off-limits are now targeting hospitals anyway. This is the case of LockBit, a ransomware group allegedly responsible for the CHSF hack and whose ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) program's rules prohibit affiliates from encrypting the systems of healthcare providers. From a purely financial point of view, there is no doubt that the critical aspect of healthcare systems makes it a very lucrative business to attack. In many cases, hacker groups increasingly use double extortion methods, asking for money to decrypt the data and prevent the leak of this data on the internet. [First analysis by French media LeMagIT shows that one such method could have been used to encrypt the French hospital’s systems, using LockBit 3.0.]

Security needs to be apprehended with a Zero Trust approach, including least-privileged access, context-based multi-factor authentication (MFA) and micro-segmentation.