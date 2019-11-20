InfosecNA Interview: Theresa Payton, Keynote Speaker

Theresa Payton is a cybersecurity and intelligence operations expert who helps people and companies to strengthen their privacy and information security.

Payton was the first female to serve as White House chief information officer, overseeing IT operations for the President and his staff from 2006 to 2008 during a period of unprecedented technological change and escalating threats. Previously, she held executive roles in banking technology at Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Payton is now founder, president and CEO of cybersecurity consulting firm Fortalice Solutions, and co-founder of Dark3, a cybersecurity product company.

She has also recently been featured as the deputy director of intelligence operations in the new hit reality CBS show Hunted and collaborated with cybersecurity and privacy attorney Ted Claypoole to author two books focused on helping others learn how to protect their privacy online.

Payton was a keynote speaker at Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference in New York this week, where she gave a presentation exploring the role new and emerging technologies are playing in the safety and security of data. Infosecurity Magazine spoke to Payton at the event to learn more.

How big an impact are new technologies having on organizations and their information security efforts?

New technologies are improving the bottom line, assisting with better customer service and creating new ways for technology to seamlessly integrate into our lives. We almost do not realize they are there in the background anymore! From voice assistants to smart thermostats, we often have the technology we need at our fingertips.

However, the long-term impact of new technologies on organizations is widely not understood as it relates to the ramifications for information security strategies and ongoing safety, security and resiliency of operations. The majority of organizations that I work with, from those with basic security in place to those with significant investments in security, are still viewing new technologies as a plug-in that needs to be secured at its endpoints. For many security teams already stretched too thin, this is the best they can do in order to keep up with the fast pace of change in their organizations. Looking at the security of new technology is a great place to start but not the end game. Each time a new system or technology is introduced, the ecosystem needs to be reviewed holistically. Many security teams do not have the time, resources or luxury of doing this more than once a year at best.