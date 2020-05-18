Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

This month marks the two-year anniversary of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). At the time of its introduction, GDPR was considered a revolutionary development in the legislation that safeguards personal information and was rolled out to reflect the growing importance of data protection in the modern world.

This meant businesses contravening the GDPR could now be fined up to €20m or up to 4% of their annual worldwide turnover for the preceding financial year, whichever is greater.

Two years on, rather than celebrating GDPR’s anniversary, the EU is instead having to answer complaints lodged by Brave, a maker of a pro-privacy browser. Brave claims that “European governments have failed to equip their national regulators to enforce the GDPR,” leaving regulators woefully under-resourced. Its report revealed that only five of Europe’s 28 national enforcers of the GDPR have more than 10 tech specialists each and half of EU GDPR enforcers have small budgets (under €5m). For example, the UK Government’s privacy watchdog is Europe’s largest and most expensive to run, yet only 3% of its 680 staff is focused on tech privacy problems.

This explains why, despite numerous data breaches between now and the introduction of the GDPR, only a handful of companies have received punishment. The biggest penalties in the UK have only been issued as intentions to fine, both of which are under appeal, for British Airways (£183m) and Marriott (£99m). British Airways is, however, also facing a potential compensation pay-out estimated to be up to as much as £3bn.

So, what does the apparent underfunding mean for businesses and consumers, and what might the future have in store for the GDPR as a result? Infosecurity spoke to Aman Johal, lawyer and director of leading consumer action and data breach compensation at law firm Your Lawyers, to find out.

What are your thoughts on the reported under-resourcing of GDPR enforcement?

We knew the GDPR meant that the reporting of issues and the management of data protection responsibilities would significantly expand. Its introduction has shown just how vulnerable a lot of organizations and their employees are, and it has been difficult for many to adapt to the new GDPR world. As such, it hasn’t been surprising to see such a significant number of breaches.

The combination of increased reporting of matters which may have previously gone unreported, and the issue of over-reporting given the severe financial threat a fine carries, may have overburdened the system. There are always delays during a transitional phase of implementing such a huge change in legislation, which we’ve seen plenty of times in the past. Additionally, it’s clear that many organizations aren’t taking the GDPR seriously given the number of severe breaches that have taken place since May 2018. The solution? Properly resourced regulators.