Interview: Hugh Njemanze, Anomali & Jessica Ferguson, Alaska Airlines

If you were able to detect an attacker before they made their malicious effort, would that be a practical way to defend your network and perimeter?

The concept, according to Anomali CEO Hugh Njemanze, is similar to that of the No-Fly List, where people are blocked from using air travel in or out of the United States. This is a ‘Cyber No-Fly List’ if you like, but built on the use of shared threat intelligence.

Njemanze told Infosecurity that a Cyber No-Fly List would evaluate events to give enterprises visibility of known security threats, and the intelligence to know in advance who existing and potential foes are, and take proactive steps to stop them from passing through their gates.

He said: “A person can smash a window or pick a lock and that is how they breach you, but it is a powerful technique to be able to figure out who is doing it. The idea of the Cyber No-Fly List and threat intelligence in cybersecurity is to identify not just what the activities are on your network, but identify who is visiting your network and get information to start to make countermeasures and raise alerts and figure out what your mitigations would be.”

He explained that this essentially gives the defender the opportunity to have an early warning on activity that may look benign, but if it is from an actor who has a bad reputation for having an agenda against your company, then the benign activity becomes a concern.

Njemanze used the analogy of a bank robbery. In the days leading up to the incident the perpetrator would look at the layout of the branch; this could be determined to be the activity of any regular citizen, but if they have attempted a robbery in the past and are on a list, the bank can figure out that a robbery attempt will be made.

“So if you have a list with their prior activity, it is less about profiling and more about having a historical record.”

This also fits with the concept of threat intelligence and information sharing, as if you have 100 banks sharing information and then one is breached, they can notify the others to be on lookout for similar behavior or actors. This prevents the element of surprise for the bad actor, and gives the upper hand to the defender.

So how can you determine what is good and bad? Njemanze used the analogy of a house, where you have tools that directly detect an intrusion (like a sensor on a window) so you want to use both types of tools in tandem: know when a window breaks and know who broke it.

“There are tools like intrusion detection that are detecting activity on a network, and firewalls and switches and routers that are sources of information, and if you can detect on the log you can determine what activity is going on.”

He claimed that if an organization were diligent, it would lead to new information being added to the Cyber No-Fly List.