Interview: Bill Conner, President and CEO, SonicWall

The sudden growth of home working brought about by COVID-19 has raised a number of new cybersecurity concerns – ranging from insecure home networks to bad cyber-habits by staff operating outside of the office environment.

With remote working likely to become far more frequent going forward, businesses will be considering what specific actions they should be taking to adequately secure themselves. Infosecurity recently discussed this topic with Bill Conner, president and CEO of cybersecurity firm SonicWall.

“Everyone had fortified the buildings and offices, their data-centers, their apps and everything else, and once you’ve pushed all your resources to the home, all of a sudden that home network is your business network,” he explained. “The new business norm is everyone’s going to be more remote and mobile, and therefore by definition, everybody will be less secure.”

Unsurprisingly, cyber-criminals have been very quick to take advantage of the situation. While many of the tactics employed are not necessarily new, they are being utilized to a much greater degree. For example, Conner outlined how he had observed a dramatic increase in phishing and ransomware over recent months, with financial gain emerging as an increasingly important motivation as the economic damage of COVID-19 becomes apparent.

Conner commented: “Everyone’s finances have cut down, so the bad guys need more money. I liken it to a few years ago when the G20 put more sanctions on certain countries – they [cyber-criminals] turned to ransomware, Bitcoin and residual currency to fill their coffers. So I think we’re going to see more of that as it continues, but now they’ve got a new target area that can be very lucrative.”

With the risk surface hugely extended, Conner outlined the areas and types of cybersecurity technologies that should be focused upon by organizations to protect themselves; these are particularly endpoint security due to the growth of devices being used and cloud application as a result of the rise of cloud apps in recent months and, of course, VPN security. For the many organizations that will continue to be reliant on legacy apps, bringing in multi-factor identification is also critical.