Interview: David Mahon, CSO, CenturyLink

Formerly an FBI special agent, David Mahon is now the CSO at CenturyLink. At RSA Conference Asia Pacific and Japan, he delivered a keynote on best practices and proactive strategies to mitigate cyberthreats. Infosecurity’s Eleanor Dallaway then caught up with Mahon to dive a little deeper into his personal experience and challenges

What was your route into cybersecurity?

I was a special agent with the FBI and as the world began to transform to the digital economy, the criminals followed the money and continued their criminal activity online. My responsibilities evolved to meet the emerging criminal activity and the threats from nation states.

In one sentence, can you describe your role at CenturyLink?

Designing and implementing the CenturyLink Global Security Strategy to protect our customers, networks and data.

What’s your biggest challenge at CenturyLink? What keeps you awake at night?

Emerging technology where the innovators want to be first to market but do not effectively incorporate security into their products and services. Our customers want the advantages of this technology and want network access, thus exposing the network to the vulnerabilities.

Tell me about an information security initiative at CenturyLink that has worked really well?

The CenturyLink International Business Risk Review Council is responsible for approving all off-shoring activities to ensure all international work has the appropriate security controls to guarantee the CenturyLink international portfolio of products and services enhances the customers’ experience. With globalization has come the need to ensure that no matter where you are doing business, the appropriate governance, risk and compliance responsibilities of customers are effectively and efficiently implemented to support their strategic objectives.