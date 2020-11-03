Interview: Ian Pratt, HP Security

There are not many constants in the world we’re currently living in, but one thing is certain: the need for enterprise-grade security, embedded in device hardware, is greater than ever before.

Ian Pratt, HP’s Global Head of Security for Personal Systems, believes hardware-embedded security paired with a robust cybersecurity education and cyber hygiene protocols for remote employees is core to any organization’s operational resiliency. Formerly the co-founder of Bromium, acquired by HP in 2019, Pratt has spent his career spanning industry and academia, inventing new technology and bringing it to market.

Now, he works to design and commercialize next-gen security technologies for HP—all of which are core to the business’ mission to engineer the world’s most secure devices, technologies and services.

What are the long-term security impacts of the pandemic, global lockdowns and the rapid mass shift to remote work?

What we’re seeing due to COVID-19 and the rapid shift toward remote work is an acceleration of trends that were already underway. Even simple IT work practices have changed immensely in the span of six months. Now, organizations have to figure out how to get PCs to employees with all the correct compliance protocols, credentials and certificates in place without dropping it off at an IT practitioners’ desk first. This can be a major challenge given our current circumstances.

HP understands this. For our part, we are now enabling organizations to order machines not only imaged - but also provisioned - with security credentials straight from the factory so employees can use them securely straight out of the box. This is important because we are at a point where endpoints must be able to look after themselves at every stage, in every environment, on every network.

This points to another emerging trend: the centralized role of the PC in remote and hybrid working environments. PCs must protect everyday users and their wider networks to ensure business continuity and protect against emerging threats. As mentioned, this can be done through zero-touch support and zero-touch onboarding, but additionally, through elevating the security culture throughout an organization—delivering regular cybersecurity trainings to employees and establishing measures that incentivize the practice of good cyber hygiene.

From a broader perspective, I predict that as the year comes to a close, we’ll start to gain a fuller picture of the residual effects of insufficient enterprise cybersecurity in the era of COVID-19. Then, once business leaders recognize these major implications, cybersecurity will begin to be seen as an operational requirement, rather than a cost-sink or innovation inhibitor.

What’s been the biggest shift you’ve observed from the criminal element and where do you think adversaries will turn next?

It’s important that we recognize the maturity of the criminal supply chain, the commodification of criminal activity and the implications of criminal focus on yield management. Understanding these trends will help us predict where bad actors plan to turn next.

For instance, what would have previously been regarded as a high-level, nation state attack, is now regularly being perpetrated by cyber-criminal organizations. These organizations have reached a level of sophistication that we’ve never before seen—forming complex operational structures and contributing specialist skills to find vulnerabilities, build exploits and payloads and craft cyber lures.

Yield management has become much more sophisticated, too. In the event of monetary-motivated attacks, criminals play the long game to ensure they extract as much money as possible from a victim.

I believe a few factors contribute to the rising risk that we’re witnessing. Remote work is certainly one—people simply aren’t as vigilant about their cybersecurity protocol in home environments as they are in offices. In fact, 51% of end-users feel they’re not set up adequately for remote work, according to research by HP, and widely used network security solutions, like VPNs, are not always suitable for mass use.

For this reason, 77% of IT managers believe more remote work means more security vulnerability, according to HP’s research. Meanwhile, IoT continues to be a weak link and route for extortion. This attack surface is only broadening as more enterprise devices are brought onto home networks, where often work and personal networks remain un-bifurcated.