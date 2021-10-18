Interview: Joseph Carson Discusses How Organizations Can Mitigate Human Error

Employee error and risky behaviors have always been a significant cybersecurity headache for organizations, and the shift to hybrid working has only exacerbated this issue. Numerous studies have highlighted the scale of bad security habits and behaviors during the crisis, such as the growing use of insecure personal devices to access corporate systems and poor password habits. This can largely be explained by reduced access to IT teams and the additional stresses and distractions many employees face while operating from home.

In this scenario, it is easy to point the blame at individual staff members, but it is undoubtedly more productive to delve into the causes of these errors. Security teams can then take these findings and adapt their tools, policies and training in kind. To discuss these topics in detail, Infosecurity recently spoke to Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at ThycoticCentrify.

Recent research from ThycoticCentrify found that 79% of employees have engaged in at least one risky behavior in the past year, such as bad password hygiene. How dangerous are such behaviors to an organization’s security?

The risks taken by employees are extremely dangerous to an organization’s security. For example, sending sensitive information to personal devices or storing passwords in browsers with no additional security controls can lead to catastrophic security incidents. Currently, more than a third of employees continue to save passwords within their internet browsers on most or all their devices. If an attacker were to gain access to one of those devices, they would have the key to unlock the treasures hidden amongst the rest.

Workers often settle for the default settings in their browser security, despite this not being an effective level of protection. For example, a user simply has to click the ‘reveal password’ button in the browser, and the secret is quickly revealed without any additional security controls. It might be easy for the employee, but it’s even easier for an attacker. Security by design is an important concept, but it is useless until we make it security by default.

What do you believe is driving such behaviors?

Above all else, it’s the balance between productivity and security. So when employees are faced with tough choices between getting the job done or delays, they will take the easy path – sacrificing security to get the job done.

Another reason employees may adopt risky behaviors is the false sense of security that the IT and security teams have them covered 24/7. However, our survey did reveal that 86% of respondents agreed that they have a personal responsibility to ensure they do not expose their organization to cyber-threats. This overarching sense of responsibility suggests that any risky behavior is not conducted intentionally, more likely due to a lack of training and awareness. As employees are a top target for cyber-criminals, a strong communication plan must be part of your cybersecurity strategy.