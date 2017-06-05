Journalist, reporter and author, Kate has been writing about technology and the Internet since 1995. Appearing regularly on BBC technology programme Click she also speaks at conferences and digital strategy and policy meetings, as well as lecturing in schools and universities to inspire the next generation of technologists.

What was your route into tech?

I fell in love with computers in 1984 playing the space trading game, Elite, on the BBC Micro

Tell me in one sentence what your job is about

I tell stories.

What’s the best thing about your job?

The constant change and variety keeps my mind buzzing.

What’s the worst?

Admin and especially credit control.

What’s your proudest achievement?

When young technology professionals (especially women) come up to me at an event and tell me it was watching me on TV as a kid that inspired them to a career in tech. It makes me feel a bit old, but it definitely makes up for the inevitability of aging.

What’s your biggest professional regret?

Honestly, I don’t have any. I have plenty of personal regrets! I have always had a seemingly gung-ho attitude to my career, leaping from one branch to the next depending on what opportunities catch my eye. It doesn’t always advance my career, but is always an interesting/educational journey. I could probably be more famous or wealthier right now if I hadn’t done this, but I honestly cannot think of a single regret.

Who do you really admire in the tech industry?

Maggie Philbin (Tomorrow’s World presenter) is an amazing woman who inspired so many people of my generation to fall in love with science and tech, and to this day dedicates a huge amount of her time to inspiring the next generation through her not-for-profit organization TeenTech.