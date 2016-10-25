With companies now responsible for the safe handling of unprecedented levels of information there’s been a notable upsurge in the amount of organizations seeking the services of dedicated data centers – places where companies can securely interconnect with networks, clouds, customers and partners, as well as gain help with their IT transformation. Data centers don’t come much bigger than Equinix, a firm that serves 1000+ businesses in the UK alone with 146 individual centers around the globe. In a sit down with two of the company’s managing directors, Michael Winterson and Russell Poole, I was able to find out a little more about Equinix, what makes a successful data center and what the positives are of investing in their services.

Michael Winterson

How has Equinix evolved since its inception almost 20 years ago? Michael Winterson, managing director, Equinix Services: "Equinix was founded in 1998 in a totally different era, technologically speaking. Since then, we have built our business to address the needs of our enterprise customers in a continuously changing global business environment. We understand the most successful businesses rely on high collaboration and strategic connections to function optimally. With this in mind, we began to take steps to build a global footprint of colocation data centers in locations where businesses need connectivity the most, allowing them to grow across markets and meet new customer demands. "We have achieved this through strategic acquisitions, most notably, this year we completed the acquisition of TelecityGroup. Today, we now have a network of 146 data centers across five continents, making us the market leader in greater Europe." You mention that we now live in a very different technological era, what impact has this had on how data is used today? Winterson: "The use of data has fundamentally changed, with an app for almost everything we do in life and sensors in more and more devices. In order to deal with this exponential growth, companies have had to start moving their data storage systems out of their basements and into interconnected, secure and scalable environments. "We support this transition by continuing to ensure we are ahead of industry trends such as the acceleration of cloud computing. As the only neutral ground for the major cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Softlayer, and Oracle, we are well positioned to help enterprises solve business needs through a multi-cloud solution. So an enterprise may come into our facilities and run multiple applications in the cloud – connecting directly to the Google Cloud Platform to run Google Apps at Work and to Microsoft for Office 365 for email. For this reason, Equinix is now seen globally as the home of the cloud."

Russell Poole