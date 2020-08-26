Interview: Mohit Tiwari, CEO, Symmetry Systems

Not many professors are willing to give up a tenured professorship at the University of Texas in Austin to develop an unproven data security startup, but that’s exactly what Mohit Tiwari did when he packed his bags in Austin and moved to San Francisco to co-found Symmetry Systems.

Tiwari, along with student turned business partner Casen Hunger, founded Symmetry Systems in 2018 after conducting a decade’s worth of research into how to build a system stack where users control their dat,a even when they use untrusted applications on untrusted data centers, thereby preserving privacy and the most valuable asset of all – a company’s data. The results were compelling enough to drive a brand new approach to data security, and so Symmetry Systems was born.

Today, the California-based company delivers purpose-built Data Store and Object Security (DSOS) to provide visibility and unified access control of organizations’ most valuable data assets, with Tiwari serving in the role of CEO.

Infosecurity recently spoke with Tiwrai to learn more about his transition from professor to tech startup co-founder and the wider mission of Symmetry Systems.

How and why did you move from a professorship to set up a data security startup?

UT Austin loves it when its research makes it into the real world, and my colleagues have co-founded companies on everything from full duplex radios to robots in hospitals. Therefore, it was natural for our team to also think about practical impact.

Symmetry’s DataGuard helps a small team of security engineers to protect data across a large organization. Our research lab has worked on data-centric security for more than a decade, and over time, kept getting pulled into collaborations with regulated industries where security was blocking innovation.

In all cases – be it a hospital, a major defense contractor, a cloud-services provider, etc. – the problem was that every application or containerized service had to be hardened to get it over the security and compliance hurdles. Small flaws or exploits could mean major data breaches.

Our goal, and the goal of our entire research area, is a platform that directly secures data, even if applications and identities are exploited, and as a result be the focus of compliance and security evaluations.

We met our investors at Forgepoint and Prefix last year, who introduced us to 50+ security teams and we’ve been very fortunate to have had their feedback while building DataGuard as the first step towards a data security platform.