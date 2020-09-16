Interview: Uri May, CEO and Co-Founder, Hunters

The ability to effectively detect and respond to threats is of paramount importance to modern organizations of all sizes. However, due to a variety of factors including evolving cyber-attacks, widening attack surfaces, proliferation of the cloud and, more recently, vastly extended network environments, approaches to threat detection and response have had to mature and adapt quickly to keep pace with the plethora of risks that now threaten the security of data. This has given rise to the concept of extended threat detection and response (XDR) – a new approach to threat detection and response deemed a more effective alternative to traditional reactive methods that provide only layered visibility into attacks, such as endpoint detection and response (EDR). One company specifically situated within the XDR space is Hunters, a group of cyber and technology experts – including veterans of the Israeli Defense Forces’ 8200 unit – with vast backgrounds in adversarial cyber. It’s mission is to democratize threat hunting to enable organizations to detect stealth attacks and face against the never-ending dynamism of cyber-threats by utilizing XDR. To learn more about XDR and its role in the current and future landscape of threat detection and response, Infosecurity spoke to Hunters’ CEO and co-founder Uri May.

What is XDR and how has it emerged as the successor to EDR? XDR is an analytics-based approach for holistic threat detection and response. By normalizing data and correlating existing telemetry and sources across surfaces, it increases detection fidelity while reducing false-positives and triage time. XDR emerged from EDR, likely because endpoint became a mandatory ‘stopping point’ for attackers – a lot can be found by connecting EDR logs with cloud logs, but it certainly does not stop there. A good XDR should be able to ingest, analyze and prioritize threat signals from across cloud, network, endpoint and even sources like cloud storage or SaaS applications, in order to run thorough correlations. The larger the visibility, and the richer the context, the better detection you’ll get.

