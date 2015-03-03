MWC15: Interview with Andy Davis, NCC Group Research Director

Exhibiting at Mobile World Congress, NCC Group research director Andy Davis tells me, is a bit like “being a needle in a haystack.” But there are a few things that can make you stand out. Having a drone on stand is one – despite the declaration by MWC’s organizers that this year’s event is a no-fly zone. But are drones just crowd pleasing gimmicks, or is there a message in here somewhere?

“Drones are useful in the security world,” Davis explains. “We have used them before for doing wireless testing looking for rogue wireless access points. The alternative is walking around with a laptop, but there are some places where it’s really useful to be able to fly a drone around.”

At MWC, the global information assurance firm is using this to demonstrate some of the aspects of smartphones and wireless technology that not everyone may be aware of.

“Everyone’s smartphone remembers all the wireless networks that it has connected to in the past. Your phone is always polling, asking of networks, ‘Are you there?’ We’ve got a Raspberry Pi attached to the drone that’s scanning all these probe requests and displaying them on a screen so people can see that their phones are broadcasting this information, because a lot of people don’t realize.”

That’s all well and good, but what are the real implications of this? Davis explains that, as well as the risk that spoof networks could be set up to trick devices into connecting, the privacy angle should not be underestimated.

If your device is relaying information about the name of the corporate network and home networks you connect to daily, that information could reveal some important things: the name of the company you work for, and even where you live, if your home network’s name has a street or house number in it.

The Convenience Factor

“When people set up wireless connections within, for example, Windows, you’ve got the tickbox to reconnect automatically. For convenience, a lot of people tick. They don’t realize that the only check that the OS is doing is that the name is the same.”

This is a matter of convenience versus a security-first approach – but Davis does not want to imply that these two things must, by necessity, stand in conflict.

“It’s all about ensuring that when devices are configured, they’re configured securely by default, and also getting the balance right between usability and security. Sometimes, if you took security to the nth degree, a device would be useless. It would actually have a negative effect, because people would think, ‘well I’m not really interested in this security lark.’”

At an event where mobile vendors are unveiling a host of solutions and partnerships that seek to offer secure enterprise mobility, this is clearly a key debate. Davis believes the mobile industry is moving in the right direction with the rollout of separation technologies.