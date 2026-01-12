Inside North Korea's IT Worker Scam: Sophos CISO Shares How to Stay Protected (video)

Interview

In this Infosecurity Magazine interview, we sit down with Sophos CISO Ross McKerchar to discuss one of the fastest-evolving cyber threats, North Korean IT worker schemes.

These operations are designed to infiltrate organizations under the guise of legitimate remote work, posing serious risks to businesses worldwide.

This threat initially targeted US companies but is now expanding globally and increasingly focusing on AI-related roles.

In conversation with Infosecurity, Ross shares insights into:

  • What the North Korean IT worker scheme is and how it has evolved
  • How the Sophos CISO Playbook provides actionable steps beyond traditional advisories
  • Practical guidance for CISOs, including the Control Matrix for prioritizing actions
  • Strategies for cross-functional collaboration with HR, legal, and other teams

Watch now to learn how to protect your organization and stay ahead of this evolving risk.

Brought to you by

You may also like

  1. Sudoku malware teases users

    News

  2. UK Ransom Payments Double as Victims Fall Behind Global Peers

    News

  3. DragonForce Ransomware Leveraged in MSP Attack Using RMM Tool

    News

  4. Skills Shortages Now a Top-Two Security Risk for SMBs

    News

  5. Schools Face Million-Dollar Bills as Ransomware Rises

    News

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?