In this Infosecurity Magazine interview, we sit down with Sophos CISO Ross McKerchar to discuss one of the fastest-evolving cyber threats, North Korean IT worker schemes.

These operations are designed to infiltrate organizations under the guise of legitimate remote work, posing serious risks to businesses worldwide.

This threat initially targeted US companies but is now expanding globally and increasingly focusing on AI-related roles.

In conversation with Infosecurity, Ross shares insights into:

What the North Korean IT worker scheme is and how it has evolved

How the Sophos CISO Playbook provides actionable steps beyond traditional advisories

Practical guidance for CISOs, including the Control Matrix for prioritizing actions

Strategies for cross-functional collaboration with HR, legal, and other teams

Watch now to learn how to protect your organization and stay ahead of this evolving risk.