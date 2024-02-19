The payments sector faces unique cybersecurity pressures due to the highly sensitive and valuable data it holds and processes on a daily basis.

The sector has been forced to evolve its cybersecurity practices faster than most industries. Many experts highlight its model of tight controls and collaboration between rival organizations as a benchmark for others to follow.

A fundamental part of this process is the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global forum that brings together payments industry stakeholders to drive adoption of data security best practices.

A cornerstone of this mission has been the development of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which sets cybersecurity guidelines and requirements for businesses handling payment card information.

The first iteration of the PCI DSS was released in December 2004. Since then it has been updated on multiple occasions to account for changing attack techniques and new technologies.

A new version of the standard, 4.0, was published in March 2022, which contained a number of changes to the current version 3.2.1.

This included expanding the requirement to implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all access into the cardholder data environment, and for the first time explicitly encompassing considerations for API security.

Version 4.0 will be enforced from March 31, 2024.

PCI SSC Announces New Executive Director

In January 2024, the PCI SSC announced the appointment of Gina Gobeyn as its new executive director, the first woman to hold the role.

Gobeyn has spent almost two decades in the sector with 18-years spent at financial services company Discover, where she recently served as the Chief Risk Management Officer, Payment Services.

Now with the Council, one of Gobeyn’s immediate priorities will be overseeing and assisting compliance with the new PCI DSS version.

Following the appointment, Gobeyn spoke to Infosecurity Magazine about her new position, and navigating cybersecurity changes and challenges in the payments industry.

Infosecurity Magazine: What are the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by the payments industry?

Gina Gobeyn: Emerging technologies and innovation such as artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and cryptocurrencies are reshaping our industry, along with the rise in popularity of mobile payments and contactless transactions.

Threats such as malware, ransomware, and phishing attempts continue to increase the risk of security breaches.

As the payments industry changes at a lightening pace, it is more important than ever that payment security standards and supporting programs keep up with that change. As an industry, it is important that all sectors of the payment industry come together to address these challenges.

IM: What cybersecurity best practices in the payments industry can other sectors learn from?

GG: Collaboration is at the heart of the PCI SSC’s mission to secure payment data and that will continue to be the focus as we move into the future. By working together, we learn about threat trends and can adapt our standards while creating new ones to stay a step ahead of the criminals.