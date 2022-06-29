Q&A: Jake Moore

Eleanor Dallaway meets the cybersecurity industry's Mr Happy at the beach to find out what is responsible for the uncharacteristically British joy he exudes

Describing Jake Moore without using idioms is a task I’m unwilling to take on. He’s a ray of sunshine; he’s a Duracell bunny; he’s a dog with two tails. Jake Moore is living his best life.

Jake and I meet at a beachside restaurant in Bournemouth. Having cyber stalked Jake’s social media, I decided to travel to Jake’s hometown for this interview. Why? It was strikingly apparent that the very essence of Jake is intrinsically woven with his surroundings: the beach; nature; his family. So I figured my best shot at really getting to know Jake was to meet him in his natural habitat. So here I am, at a window table, looking out to somewhat moody skies and a calm sea.

Jake rushes in no more than one or two minutes late, full of the joys of spring, unlike the aforementioned grey sky. He’s firing out apologies and smiles at a rate of knots (I really must slow down with these idioms now.) “I’m so sorry, I messed up the booking. I got confused and thought we were meeting at the office. I’m sorry the weather is rubbish…” Jake is apologizing, but with the biggest grin on his face. It’s not that the apologies are insincere; they’re not – it’s that Jake is always smiling. It’s actually pretty contagious because four hours later when we finally leave the restaurant, I realize my cheek muscles are aching.

“I had it all planned out,” Jake says, mourning the lack of sunshine, “you and I were going to cycle back to the office, all ‘California-esque,’” he grins. It takes only seconds for Jake to declare his love for Dorset. “I do a weekly sea swim, I was going to suggest you and I did that today, actually,” he says, laughing at my horror. “I’ve always loved the beach.”

It’s the first time Jake and I have ever met, but it doesn’t take long for me to map out Jake’s passions. In no particular order, Jake loves his family, cybersecurity, Dorset, the beach, water sports and his friends. To say he’s wholesome would be an understatement.

Jake parted ways with Dorset briefly when he attended Kingston University. “It wasn’t much of a university experience because I came home every weekend as I missed the beach so much,” he says. Jake grew up in Dorset, went to school with his wife, his family is all still in the area and no doubt raising his children (aged six and nine) in Dorset lands him exactly where he’s meant to be. “This is the happiest time of my life. I’m 40, I’m in my dream job and I’m so very lucky.” That’s right now, but in the words of Coldplay, “let’s take it back to the start.”

Rewind

One of my favorite parts of these profile interviews is asking about my interviewee’s younger self. It’s always interesting and often predictable, and Jake’s answer falls into both categories. “I was outdoorsy, loved school, had great friends, enjoyed being on the beach and skateboarding.” Academically? “I was a classic middle-of-the-road C student,” admits Jake, this part less predictable. “Music was my only A grade. I played saxophone and piano.”

Despite studying mathematics and statistics at university, Jake was less than enamored with the subject. “I hated math, but I was OK at it, so that’s why I did it.” On further analysis, Jake adds, “I am methodical, and I like to keep to patterns.

“With six months left of my degree, my mum told me I had to find something I loved. I joked that I loved bank robberies, and she told me I couldn’t be a bank robber, so she suggested I join the police to learn how to stop them.”

Jake recalls applying for nine jobs at the police, in all types of roles. “How many interviews do you think I got?” he asks, and before I get a chance to take a guess, he answers for me: zero.

“One day, I got a phone call from the head of human resources at the police, offering me a role as a filing assistant, paying £10,000 a year on the agreement that if I took it, I’d promise to stop sending my CV in. So I asked when I could start!” We’re both laughing; Jake enamored with the memory. “I started four days later. I was so excited, I went in searching for criminals, but instead they handed me a load of paperwork to file.”

Less optimistic characters, at this stage, might have felt frustrated, disheartened or even defeated, but not Jake. On the contrary, Jake was elated that his persistence had paid off. “In the police canteen, I wanted to know everyone, so I’d sit down at different tables and ask people what they did. I was so enthusiastic, so excited.” One day in the canteen, Jake unknowingly sat himself down at the Chief of Police’s table and asked him what he did! Many would have been embarrassed to discover this faux pas, but not Jake. Instead, he recalls, “I was on cloud nine. I told him I wanted to learn everything, so he asked me if I had spare time in my filing job.” Later that day, he asked to see Jake. “There were two of them in the office. They said they needed someone to analyze their crimes – put the data together to find patterns, look at maps, graphs and discover trends. I said I’d like nothing more.

“At this point, I didn’t even have an email address. I was just there to file!” laughs Jake. He may not have had an email address, but he did have a badge with his name and ‘file supervisor’ written on it. “So I crossed it out and wrote ‘FBI,’” he admits, “I honestly didn’t realize what an idiot I was!” At this point in the story, we’re halfway through our lunch, but I have to put down my knife and fork out of fear that I’m going to choke on my fish and chips as I’m laughing so much. Jake’s self-deprecation is so endearing, and I’m charmed by his willingness to divulge these tales.

He may have been acting the clown in some respects, but his work was no joke. “I produced my first report, and they lapped it up. There was a position as a crime analyst in the intelligence department with ex-cops. They were quite scary,” Jake recalls. He moved into that role and now looks back on it fondly. “I had so much time with the robbery and burglary squads. A guy there, Detective Sergeant Neil Phillips, taught me about everything, including how to talk in police language. I still love him for it and thank him now.”

My Big Break

Two to three years into his tenure at the police, Jake got what he calls his “big break.” The police were forming a high-tech crime unit (now named the Digital Forensics Unit), and despite having only taken one computing module in his math degree, his trustworthy nature and aptitude earned him an analyst role. “They sent me on loads of training courses – I happily did every one under the sun,” he recalls, and I wonder whether Jake has ever done anything unhappily! “Ethical hacking, digital forensics, you name it. [The police] would not buy you a pack of biscuits, but they’d spend thousands on training courses,” he laughs.

Jake recognizes this role as a turning point. “Things started to get serious, and I had to tone down the stupidity.” Was that time to get rid of the FBI badge? I tease, “absolutely,” grins Jake. He spent nine years in that department, the last two as head of digital forensics. He talks about that job with such joy and pride, “every job I’ve had has been my dream job,” he gushes. “I couldn’t believe I got that role. I absolutely loved it. I did it for society, and adored being in court, the satisfaction of putting people away.”

Although still within the police family, his next step was as a cybercrime protect officer in the cybercrime unit of Dorset Police. It was a new role, backed and funded by the Home Office, to advise companies and the public on all things cybercrime. You’ll be unsurprised to learn that Jake loved this role, too. “It was incredible! I learned more, spoke to cybercrime victims and went into respected companies that really wanted advice and help. I couldn’t believe they’d want to hear from me!” He’s reluctant to apply the term ‘imposter syndrome’ here, but we agree that the sentiment is similar.

It’s easy to imagine how well-received Jake would have been by these companies and communities as he applies such enthusiasm and passion to absolutely everything he talks about and everything he does. The idiom ‘breath of fresh air’ springs to mind.

Rabbit in Headlights

Chatting to Jake, you’d be forgiven for assuming his life has played out like some kind of movie. He married his childhood sweetheart, Hayley. He embodies the perfect 2.4 children by the sea. Every job he has had has been a “dream,” and he smiles at the same rate that most people inhale oxygen. Is it all rainbows and butterflies, though? Actually, it pretty much is. Although he has had his fair share of rom-com cringe moments, take the ‘FBI’ badge, for example.