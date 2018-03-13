Q&A: Jennifer Minella, (ISC)2 Board of Directors

Jennifer Minella is good at everything. Her bookcase of trophies from ballroom, swing dancing, powerlifting, industry awards and all her technical certifications attest to that. She’s technical, she’s creative, she’s hard-working, she’s sporty and she has an unfaltering positive attitude. In fact, she’s everything that the ‘industry mascot’ that she so dislikes is not… What’s your biggest professional regret? Being blinded by ‘blinky lights’. I started my career early (I had a work permit when I was 14 and was working in IT) and by the time I was in my twenties I held several highly technical certifications as well as the CISSP. I spent day and night working, learning all the ‘blinky lights’, watching packets fly by, and testing and researching every aspect of networking and wireless infrastructures. It took me 20 years to realize that most of our industry’s problems aren’t with blinky lights, but with human brains.

What was your route into cybersecurity? Some odd combination of nurture and nature. The daughter of two parents in naval intelligence, I’m convinced genetics played some part in it all. Aside from that, I was raised in a household of VAX VMS, Apple IIs, Unix and later Windows. I served on my first state advisory board for technology when I was 16 and attained my CISSP in my twenties. It’s fair to blame my creativity, since that was my gateway to graphic design, 3D modeling and web development, which led me indirectly to technical sales, then engineering with a focus on security. If you could change one thing about the information security sector, what would it be? Our mascot! I’ve joked that our industry’s mascot is the grumpy, skeptical paranoid guy or the guy in a black hoodie in a basement. We’re facing an extreme workforce gap in the information security industry and we need more diversity to expand our pool. We need more people, period! Pigeonholing and stereotyping ourselves with our grumpy, egotistical, martyr attitudes, 80-hour work weeks, and black hoodies is counter-productive. We need a more inclusive and welcoming ‘face of information security’.

