The notorious SolarWinds cyber-attack propelled the concept of supply chain security into the consciousness of the wider industry and governments. The idea that a single compromise could impact hundreds, even thousands, of organizations, including government agencies, became a huge source of alarm. This concern has been magnified following further software supply chain incidents since then, such as Log4j, Kaseya and, more recently, MOVEit. Since the 2020 incident, believed to be perpetrated by Russian state actors, SolarWinds has been public about its plans to boost security by design across the wider software supply chain. This is also a major component of the US federal government’s National Cybersecurity Strategy. Infosecurity recently spoke to SolarWinds’ CISO Tim Brown to discuss how to develop a more secure software ecosystem, incident response learnings from the supply chain incident in 2020 and advice for other CISOs. Infosecurity Magazine: You have been working on the SolarWinds Next-Generation Build System, which aligns with NIST’s Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF). What are the key components of this effort? Tim Brown: This program developed out of the SolarWinds incident in 2020. One of the unique aspects of that incident was that our source code had been compromised, not the product. We had to work out how to explain that – we said it was an attack on our build supply chain because it started somewhere along that chain of building a product, and the code was modified or inserted. This was on day one – we were notified about the incident on Saturday [December 12], and on the Sunday night [December 13] we put out our filings. What we didn’t realize at the time was just how big the supply chain is overall. We’d previously focused on the little supply chain, which is how we build the product – all the individual components that go into the solution. The big supply chain is the customers, manufacturing, and infrastructure of our business. You need to split the two because we build products with our little supply chain but we’re also part of other supply chains. One of the areas where we really help with that supply chain model is using advanced techniques to do comparison: undertaking multiple builds and comparing them at the end, making sure that they match. We’ve been public about that and tried to provide examples for individuals and companies on how you can build a model that is more resilient to attack.

IM: How important is collaborations between software companies to support secure software development? TB: It’s very important from different perspectives. What you produce and put into your software from a software bill of materials (SBOM) perspective and how you protect from your line of code to the product or service. We took the requirements for the SSDF and pulled them into all the components. This wasn’t just SBOM, we also looked at our processes relating to how to build products as it’s important that people go beyond the basics of ‘I need to provide an SBOM to you.’ It’s important to understand that we’ve had lots of legacy products for a long time, so we’re not looking for perfection but instead for control – we’re looking for information about how things are built, and how we protect risk. It’s very hard to expect perfection – we have [Microsoft’s] patch Tuesday for a reason. There are millions of volumes of code and it’s hard to ensure every line is perfect, so our regulations have to assume that we’re not going to be perfect. IM: What are main lessons you have learned about effective incident response management from the supply-chain attack in 2020? TB: Number one is to put your customers first. You need to make sure that your customers are not affected, or that they know what to do to not become affected. Communicate what you know quickly but don’t overestimate what you know at a certain point in time – don’t guess. Make sure you present the facts well. Make sure you are careful on what you are putting out – every word matters and every word that you write has a lot of impact, so ensure that you’re reviewing the words before you go public. Also, own the incident and if it’s as big as our incident, make it front and center. When you came to our website [during the SolarWinds attack] the first thing you were put through was the incident page. We knew that’s what people needed information on. We took an approach of being transparent, and that was a unique approach at the time. And it's worked as we’ve gained respect from our community, our customers. Another lesson is to make sure you bring the right help in. We brought CrowdStrike in first. They weren’t development experts, but they’re fantastic at threat hunting and threat analysis. Then we brought in KPMG’s forensics team – they were fantastic from a development front. Then we needed to be able to reach all the global defenders, so we brought in Chris Krebs [former Director of CISA] and Chris gave us access to the world.

