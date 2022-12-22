Point/Counterpoint: Are We Moving to a Passwordless Future?

Yes: Andrew Shikiar

You might think you’ve heard it all before, right? A passwordless age is the cyber utopia we all yearn for but promises of totally wiping out passwords feels far-fetched and far off. After all, how do you go about unpicking a thread so tightly woven into your daily life?

Eradicating passwords will take time, but recent industry news and progress is showing we can confidently say the future is passwordless – and getting nearer.

Passwords Are (Nearly) Over! But Why Now?

We all know the pandemic accelerated digital transformation across all sectors, bringing many more services online. Consumers have more passwords, spend more time online and are doing more sensitive activities like banking digitally than ever before – so it’s unsurprising that cyber-criminals are moving online to the easiest and most lucrative point of attack.

In a gloomy economic climate, the vulnerabilities created by passwords are hitting small businesses hard too. According to Verizon, 81% of company data breaches are caused by poor passwords. Cloud service providers that are underpinning popular apps and online services are also under heavy attack, demonstrating the importance of mitigating the vulnerabilities of passwords. I’d like to share a recent example from two cloud service providers recently targeted by the same phishing attack.

In early August, several employees at Twilio received text messages from a fake IT department, directing them to a fraudulent website that required a password change. The unfortunate result was a successful takeover of some employee credentials, which enabled the hackers to gain access to internal Twilio systems – including some customer data. Dozens of employees at Cloudflare received pretty much the same messages, but the attack was thwarted as Cloudflare had issued employees FIDO security keys that are tied to users and implement origin binding.

These attacks are only growing in frequency. Using unshareable credentials like security keys and biometrics is the only way businesses and consumers can protect themselves from themselves when it comes to cybersecurity.

Passwords simply don’t fit in the future (or present) of security.

How the Change is Happening

In the case of businesses, the integration of strong authentication security keys and biometrics – as illustrated by the Cloudflare example – is undoubtedly the way forward for them to quickly bolster systems with more robust, passwordless authentication. The technology exists, and it’s easier and more important to implement than ever.

The tipping point for consumers may be the introduction of passkeys. Apple, Google and Microsoft recently publicly committed to support this FIDO-based approach to make password-free sign-ins a reality and to make the web a safer space for all. It leverages the same action we use to unlock our devices every day – like using a PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition – only now, this action will help us sign into websites and apps, without having to remember a password or dealing with SMS codes (both of which are also phishable).

By making FIDO’s phishing-resistant security readily available to consumers across all major browsers and operating systems, and removing the need to re-enroll for every account or device, it couldn’t be easier for consumers to make the switch. Crucially, as users don’t need to enter a password to enroll new devices anymore or for account recovery, service providers can now actually make moves to safely start taking passwords out of the equation entirely.

Meanwhile…

The backing of big tech is a sign of things to come and a strong start, but ultimately the demise of passwords will only be accelerated by service providers making passkeys available to use with their services. The good news is that we won’t have long to wait as there are plenty of major providers working to go live with support for passkeys very soon, which in turn should accelerate broader cross-industry utilization.

Rather than idly waiting by for passwordless to happen, there are a few things we can all be doing in the meantime. For starters, let’s share our ‘path towards passwordless’ experiences – good and bad. Twilio’s post-attack response and incident report should be commended, as should Cloudflare’s. The idea of ‘security by obscurity’ needs to die – not telling anyone you’ve suffered a breach or been attacked doesn’t make you any more secure. Security by community will be key to our collective success.

The community element also sits at the heart of the passwordless technology making this happen too. While Apple, Google and Microsoft made a major splash with their joint announcement on passkeys, they are just three of the hundreds of organizations involved in the FIDO Alliance who bring perspectives spanning borders and industries, and whose use cases are also being addressed by FIDO’s specifications and implementation guidelines.

While it will take some time, a future that is not dependent on passwords is drawing near. Thanks to a combination of lessons learned, sheer industry will and new approaches that will make passwordless authentication easier for consumers to use at scale.