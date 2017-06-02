Blockchain: What it Means for Cybersecurity

Are Blockchains redefining cybersecurity or do they pose more security challenges than they solve? Sooraj Shah investigates Many have compared the seismic impact the internet has had on the world with the potential effect blockchain will have over the next decade. The same has been said about cloud computing, artificial intelligence and numerous other IT buzzwords and should therefore be taken with a pinch of salt. Indeed, Blockchain’s very own senior vice-president of growth, Liana M. Douillet Guzman, tells Infosecurity that she “doesn’t think blockchain is a panacea.” However, it is clearly an area which is likely to see growth in the coming years. One report, by Grand View Research, suggests that the blockchain marketplace will grow to almost $7.74bn in value by 2024. So What Exactly Is It? “Blockchains are transaction networks. A blockchain is a globally replicated, secure database. You can think of it as an immutable, permanent and secure spreadsheet in the cloud which de-risks liability thanks to its distributed nature,” Guzman explains. “If one of these nodes goes offline, the rest of the network can continue to confirm transactions without skipping a beat”, she adds, before emphasizing that the only blockchain protocol in widespread use today (Bitcoin) has been running every day for eight years without a major interruption. However, there are numerous other blockchain trials ongoing. For example, international shipping company Maersk is working with IBM on a project which would help to manage the global supply chain and track the paper trail of tens of millions of shipping containers across the world. Charity Save the Children UK wants to create a ‘humanitarian passport’ using blockchain and retailer Walmart is using blockchain in China to track the supply chain record of food to improve health and safety standards. The technology seems to be on every large organization’s radar, particularly those in the financial services space. Metro Bank, the UK’s newest retail bank, is keeping tabs on developments in the technology, its chief technology officer David Young tells Infosecurity, with security seen as the key benefit of the technology. Yet John Palfreyman, director of blockchain at IBM’s cloud division, emphasizes that the blockchain structure itself isn’t any more or less secure than any other technological structure. For him, the main attraction towards blockchain is the applications that it enables, rather than the security benefits it may have.

There Are Security Benefits As cybersecurity becomes a focal point for businesses, many IT departments will be looking at if − and how − blockchain can help them to beef up security. Dr Joao Ferreira, a cybersecurity expert at Teeside University in the UK, states that there are two key benefits, the first of which is the immutability of data. “It is impossible in theory to tamper with the data; you can’t just change a record in the blockchain because it’s a hash chain structure that is distributed. Many attacks occur because of the criminals’ ability to change information, blockchain can be used to prevent that from happening”, he says. Blockchain uses a consensus algorithm and therefore any changes need to be verified by the network, and this comes at a cost. “There is a cost to make a change, so any attack on a service based on blockchain becomes more difficult because it will be more expensive if there is a cost associated with changing that information”, he says. The second IT security benefit is a lower risk of being impacted by DDoS because the attack surface is distributed rather than centralized. Combining the difficulty of changing data to the distributed nature of blockchain gives businesses a more resilient backbone to rely on. “It means that even if a criminal takes my copy of the blockchain down, I may lose the services but everyone else can still use it”, Ferreira states, thereby nullifying the threat of DDoS. As blockchain is a decentralized system, it has an advantage over existing trust architectures that have a single point of failure such as Certificate Authorities (CA) and DNS providers, Garrett Bekker, principal analyst at IT advisory firm 451 Research, explains. “We’ve seen CAs that have been compromised and also what can happen when a DNS provider goes down, as with the impact of the recent Mirai botnet attack on Dyn; I suspect blockchain could deal better with this, and also simplify the use of public key infrastructure (PKI) by eliminating dependence on a CA as the single anchor of trust”, he says. Blockchain Versus IoT There is one organization that is hoping that blockchain can be used to solve one of the biggest headaches for the IT industry at present – securing the Internet of Things (IoT). The Isle of Man government is working with members of the blockchain community on an experiment to see if the technology can keep IoT devices from being hacked. “We want to prove that by adding a layer around that device, that any data that comes out of it can immediately be hashed into the mesh [network] that surrounds it”, Brian Donegan, head of operations, fintech and development at the Isle of Man government, tells Infosecurity. “If this can be demonstrated unequivocally, then you can do it to the next device it is connected to and so on – using blockchain repeatedly to get to a situation where you end up with networks of devices that have blockchain armory around them”, he adds. Donegan’s team is still several months away from being able to report back its findings on the trial.

