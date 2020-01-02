The Top Ten Bug Bounty Rewards

Bug Bounty programs – the concept of rewarding security researchers for finding and responsibly disclosing vulnerabilities – has become a major part of modern security practice. Researchers now commonly register with vulnerability disclosure and bug bounty coordination specialists such HackerOne, Synack and Bugcrowd in their thousands.

The bug bounty market has slowly seen the sums of money on offer for finding and responsibly disclosing vulnerabilities increase over the last few years. However, earlier this year, and for the first time ever, Apple revealed that it would be prepared to pay a sum of up to $1m for the successful discovery and disclosure of a certain vulnerability: a zero-click, full-chain kernel-code-execution attack. That huge bounty eclipsed the maximum amount previously available, which was $200,000.

Taking into account the monumental amounts of money now up for grabs as part of bug bounty programs, Infosecurity has compiled a list of the most notable and sizeable bug bounty payments to date.