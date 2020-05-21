Earlier this year, industry research revealed that 97 out of 100 of the world’s largest airports are riddled with serious cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The ImmuniWeb study detailed a catalog of errors: from outdated software and unpatched flaws, to unencrypted data flows and information leaks due to misconfiguration and negligence. Two-thirds of airports were found to have sensitive personal and internal data, plaintext passwords and more residing on the dark web, and just a quarter (24%) of their websites were GDPR compliant.

Now here comes the really bad news: this is just the tip of the iceberg. Airports aren’t just a growing target for data theft via their web applications and sites. They operate complex, distributed IT and OT networks that present an attractive target for a range of actors: not least, those who may be looking to disrupt and sabotage critical national infrastructure (CNI).

Until recently, airport security has largely focused on the physical threat from terrorists, but as digital systems continue to expand, so do cyber-risks. Tackling this new vector could be the biggest challenge that transport sector IT security teams face this decade.

Many Moving Parts

As a crucial component of the aviation sector, airports are a vital part of any country’s CNI. As such, they represent a major target, not just for cyber-criminals, but also nation states and even cyber-terrorists. The main challenge facing IT security teams in these environments is the sheer number of moving parts, according to Ruben Santamarta, principal security consultant at IOActive.

“Airports are really complex facilities, with multiple stakeholders; each of them with their own needs, which the airport has to fulfil. Interoperability is a key factor. There is a plethora of systems, deployments, equipment, industrial devices, off-the-shelf and proprietary equipment, protocols, IT and OT networks that are shared between different companies, operators, law enforcement, contractors, security and airline staff,” he tells Infosecurity.

“Everything needs to be working perfectly, as we are not only talking about disruptions that may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, we also have to take into account there are lives at stake if something critical fails.”

These challenges associated with heterogeneous systems and multiple stakeholders are echoed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in a January 2020 industry report Advancing Cyber Resilience in Aviation. It argues that the “interdependency between the various sectors of activity and interconnectivity with related systems” is such that “one incident at any point in this value chain can have severe consequences in other areas.”

The report explains that technological advances in IIoT and automation are creating tremendous opportunities for improving flight efficiency, the passenger experience and even safety and security. Operational efficiencies include the tracking and connecting of assets to spot shortages or system malfunctions in real-time, and the automation of cargo vehicles, food services and ramps. However, at the same time, this expanded digital infrastructure and the increased complexity it brings makes airports more exposed to cyber-threats. This, it says, could result in “economic loss, industrial disruption and, in some cases, human casualties.”

It should be some cause for concern that, according to a 2018 report from aviation IT firm SITA, over a fifth (21%) of airports claimed to have no plans to implement a security operations center (SOC). Even more respondents said the same of IoT security (35%), identity-as-a-service (37%) and cloud access security broker technology (42%). Less than a third (31%) said they had appointed a dedicated CISO.