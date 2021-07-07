Defining Cyber-Resiliency in the Modern World

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the good news is that we can see the beginning of the end; the vaccine-driven horizon is bright, and the possibility of getting back to business after the pandemic feels closer than ever. However, that doesn’t mean it is time to sit back and put our feet up. The UK government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021 showed nearly two-thirds of medium- and large-sized businesses in the UK suffered a cyber-attack or breach last year. The report showed it was a slight decrease from the 2020 survey, but outlined that was likely down to a reduction in trading activity, making organizations less visible to attackers. It also revealed fewer businesses were deploying security monitoring tools – down from 40% last year, to 35%. The figures look even worse stateside, with the Global Year in Breach 2021 report from ID Agent showing over 90% of US businesses experienced a cybersecurity incident last year due to a third party or supply chain fault. Further, things are predicted to only get worse, with more companies opting to continue home working or moving to hybrid work environments. The term ‘cyber-resilience’ seems more pertinent now than ever as we approach these (hopefully) sunlit uplands of a post-COVID world and therefore need to reassess how to keep our businesses and customers secure. So what does it mean for you to be cyber-resilient in this new dawn, and what challenges will you face?

Being Cyber-Resilient in 2021 For Katell Thielemann, research vice-president at Gartner, being cyber-resilient means being ready for whatever disruption comes your way. “Even beyond a global pandemic, social unrest or natural disasters, all organizations should realize that the pace of change has greatly accelerated,” she says. “In the cyber and cyber-physical worlds, that means that organizations need to be ready to resist, absorb, recover and adapt to cyber or cyber-physical disruptions in an ever changing and increasingly complex environment to enable them to deliver objectives, rebound and prosper.”

"Cyber-resiliency not only requires that data and applications be recovered, but also that system, application and data integrity is assured"

Frank Dickson, program vice-president for security and trust at IDC, says cyber-resiliency is about organizations being ready to address both the traditional disasters in IT environments through to cyber-attack recovery. For him, businesses must have three things to reach that goal: the people, the processes and the technology needed to recover compromised data and/or application services, regardless of the cause. “Cyber-resiliency not only requires that data and applications be recovered, but also that system, application and data integrity is assured, leveraging known sources of validated uncorrupted data and/or malware/ransomware free applications and systems prior to restoration of data and application services,” he says. “Recovery responses can be for a single data store or application all the way up to entire systems similar to a disaster recovery response.” Heidi Shey, principal analyst for security and risk at Forrester, says being cyber-resilient now is not just about such specific technical threats either. It is also about the wider picture – being able to continue to deliver on your organization’s vision and brand promise in the face of cyber-events that disrupt your business. “This requires an organization to build capabilities to prepare for, respond to and recover from cyber-threats,” she says – and it isn’t just about preparing within your own walls. “Cyber-resiliency does not just encompass the direct causes of disruption to your business like ransomware or a breach, but also includes disruption to your business from your third-party partners and technology providers,” she adds. “Attacks on an organization’s technology providers can have a direct impact on the business and provide a path to your sensitive data.”

The Challenges of Achieving Cyber-Resiliency Now we know what being cyber-resilient in 2021 means, how do businesses achieve it? Dickson says that in this era of digital transformation, an organization is more likely to need to recover from a cyber-attack than a disaster. “This new risk may have been previously unforeseen or may have complicated the risk profile of well-established business processes,” he adds. “As a result, enterprises are looking for greater integration between key business support functions and greater data availability to ensure they can withstand any challenges or threats.” Thielemann says the challenges come from multiple fronts. First off is the cultural aspect – the fact that most organizations “remain comfortable in a hierarchical, ‘command and control’ security compliance type of culture.” She says while this may be comforting to many CIOs, it does not make for a very flexible, agile and/or adaptive environment that can react to rapidly changing circumstances. “As attackers will always look for the path of least resistance; this creates weak spots that will be targeted,” says Thielemann. “Cyber-resiliency cannot be achieved unless an organization is culturally ready to strive for it.” Then there are those processes that Dickson already pointed to. Thielemann says: “Most organizations still view security as an afterthought, something that can be ‘added to’ a product or a service after the fact, or requested from vendors – if it is even considered at all.”

"Cyber-resiliency cannot be achieved unless an organization is culturally ready to strive for it"

To be cyber-resilient, companies have to “design in” these security features and use the right technology, going beyond having a secure perimeter around their internal IT systems. “The world we now live in is a highly mobile, distributed technology world where computing is ubiquitous, and increasingly cyber-physical, with smartphones and ‘smart’ everything else (from buildings to cars) surrounding us in our daily lives, and an increasingly complex supply chain supports it all,” she explains. If you don’t think about these aspects of everyday work at that design stage, it leaves you open to problems. Again, Thielemann agrees with Dickson that you need the right people who embrace the need for cyber-resiliency – and not just in the technical teams. “Most organizations still view cybersecurity as the responsibility of the IT security team,” she says. “The new world we live in means that security should be viewed as everyone’s responsibility. Cyber-resiliency cannot be achieved unless everyone in an organization is aware of their roles and responsibilities to make it happen.” She says communicating that need can also be a key challenge as it needs to be heard and adopted across multiple areas that could impact the organization’s ability to be cyber-resilient. “First there is communicating to employees about secure practices for handling data and cyber-threats they may face,” she says. “Then to executives and the board to ensure that they understand the risks and cyber-threats that the organization faces – and the potential impact to the business and its customers – so then they can appropriately support and fund efforts to be cyber-resilient. Finally, to customers, ensuring they understand the response to a disruptive cyber-event.”

Businesses need to take a multi-layered approach of cybersecurity technology and processes, intertwined with robust risk management practices