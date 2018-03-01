Spectre: An Analysis

The discovery of the Spectre ‘mega-vulnerability’ was right up there with WannaCry in terms of cybersecurity industry response and mainstream media coverage, if not actual immediate damage. Davey Winder delves into the truth behind Spectre, the fundamental issues it brings to light and its potential impact going forward

Spectre was two of a trio of processor vulnerabilities, the third being Meltdown, that hit the headlines after being disclosed by Jann Horn, part of the Project Zero team at Google, on January 3 2018. Before that disclosure, several other security researchers had also reported the flaws. AMD, ARM and Intel were all informed in June, and had been working on mitigations in both hardware and software since then.

Meltdown (CVE-2017-5754) is so called as it effectively ‘melts’ the mechanism to prevent unprivileged user processes from reading kernel and physical memory. The vulnerability within the CPU ‘out of order execution’ process enables an attacker to use a side-channel exploit that reads the kernel memory value. As code running user-space privileges is not allowed to do this directly, an exception is raised, which is good.

The vulnerable CPUs also contain a ‘race condition’ (where output is dependent on the sequence of other uncontrollable events), which is bad. This enables any ‘out-of-order’ instructions to execute before the exception is raised, and the cache-state doesn’t revert when the CPU rolls back the instructions. This means that the attacker could access the memory of virtual machines hosted within the same cloud system, thus potentially leading to privilege escalation exploits of those machines. OS vendors and cloud providers can mitigate Meltdown with patches, but as the out-of-order mechanism is a performance enhancing one, these can negatively impact upon processing speed.

Spectre (CVE-2017-5715 and CVE-2017-5753), so-called as it involves speculative execution within the CPU’s branch prediction capabilities, can also be exploited using side-channel attacks to trick applications into accessing arbitrary memory locations. Branch prediction is a feature that enables a processor that reaches a conditional branch without having already been told what to do, to speculate and execute based upon past decisions made. This improves performance by minimizing waiting time and utilizing more parts of the CPU itself.

Unfortunately, while the speculative instructions are discarded in both a successful and unsuccessful prediction, in the latter, any indirect effects (such as changes in the CPU cache) are not. This provides an attacker with the potential to measure memory access operation latency, and extract values from the speculative instructions. The technicalities differ between the two CVEs in that CVE-2017-5753 speculatively executes instructions after a conditional branch as the result of misprediction, while with CVE-2017-5715 the instructions are executed at the location determined by the ‘mispredicted’ target. In other words, it can extract ‘secret’ data such as passwords stored in a browser client from a target process. It’s agreed that Spectre is a harder exploit to effect, but also to mitigate as those exploits will mainly be custom-made to match specific processes. It’s vendor-agnostic as well, and has a much broader reach.