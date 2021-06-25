Top 5 Zero Trust Policies

Zero trust is a key framework in which security teams can reconcile the very complicated threat landscape and mobile workforce to protect remote and in-office users. By adopting a zero trust approach, security departments assume that all content – regardless of whether it originates from a trusted source – is untrustworthy.

Creating a zero trust framework requires implementing controls and technologies across the IT estate – networks, endpoints, etc. An exciting new approach calls for introducing secure access service edge (SASE) architecture into an organization. Others focus on segmenting key elements such as applications and the corporate network. What all these key zero trust policies aim to do is to enable remote working.

With remote working becoming more ubiquitous, organizations need to think of neoteric approaches to bolster their security controls. Here, organizations should make sure current employees and contractors recognize and abide by information security duties. After all, most primed security teams recognize the importance of defining roles and access controls ('personnel security') as effective zero trust policies. Why? By operationalizing roles and pairing them to a policy, organizations provide themselves with more safeguards and zero trust.

So here are five personnel security policies to adopt a zero trust framework for your organization: