Top Ten Tips for Efficient and Secure Backups

The ramifications of ransomware is a persistent risk for all organizations. Despite defense techniques and awareness efforts however, sometimes ransomware succeeds regardless. Once hit by ransomware, the matter of getting back up and running is the next dilemma for a company. This is where backups come into play. If you are able to effectively restore your files, then the ransomware impact may be minimized entirely. According to research by Barracuda Networks, databases (91%), email (68%) and proprietary application data (62%) are the most common types of data that companies are backing up. The question is, how can you backup effectively and do so to a state whereby you can recover, and then begin working again? Here we bring you the top 10 ways to backup efficiently and securely.

1 - Develop a Backup Strategy

What is your backup strategy actually going to consist of? Is it going to be onsite, in the cloud, or both? Will it contain administrator privileged access?

Source: Graham Cluley 2 - Consider the Failures

The risks of backups are: the value of what the backup contains, the experience level of its admins and lack of attention.

Source: Druva 3 - Consider What You’re Going to Backup

Consider and determine what you are going to backup, including saved data, folders and multiple copies in case the first copy corrupts or fails.

Source: Graham Cluley 4 - How Much Will Scripts Impact You?

Most backup software also has the ability to run scripts before and after the backup. A malicious user could write a malicious script, back it up, restore it to the appropriate location and execute the script.

Source: Druva

5 - Isolate Your Backups

Isolated from your main network and updated with the latest security policies, cloud storage is a secure, low cost and scalable counter defense.

Source: Veritas Technologies 6 - Operate a 3-2-1 Backup Strategy

Keep at least three copies of your data on at least two different storage types, with at least one copy located offsite.

Source: Graham Cluley 7 - Test Your Backups

Test your backups regularly by checking the content for a match, and restore on a bi-annual basis.

Source: Graham Cluley