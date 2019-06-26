Top Ten Tips for Enhancing Your Career

Taking the plunge to change career takes a lot of nerve, and with all the talk about the three million job vacancies in cybersecurity, is there too much focus on getting younger people into the industry? Is there enough opportunity for people considering a career change to get into cybersecurity from other sectors, and for those already in a position in the infosec industry to move to another? Making it to the position of CISO is not for everyone, and some may want to switch from an analyst or SOC role into more of a red team or pen test-focused position. Is this easily achieved? We are encouraged to make career plans while we are still at school, ahead of doing exams or being mature enough to realize the challenges that lay ahead of us in our working lives, but future career paths can be quite unpredictable. To gauge how to make a career change into and around cybersecurity, Infosecurity talked to security consultants Phill Kimpton and Thom Langford about their experiences, and what they would advise to others.

1 - Find Something You’re Passionate About

Kimpton says that when moving from the Royal Signals into cybersecurity, he learned from watching YouTube videos to follow his interest, so read, listen and learn all you can. 2 - Don’t Get Caught in the Cult of the ‘Infosec Rockstar’

Langford recommends not following the path set by others, but instead he advises forming your own opinions of the industry. 3 - Look for a Mentor

Find people that inspire you, and talk to those people to help you manage your own progression, open doors and meet companies and people you would not have thought possible.

4 - Don’t Disregard Qualifications, but Don’t Follow Them Religiously

So what if you did a qualification in art or languages, that doesn’t mean you have to have a career in those disciplines. Consider the transferable skills you have. 5 - Get Out and Network

Kimpton says that he went to his first careers fair and came away with positive results, despite having no relevant experience. 6 - Don’t Be Afraid to Ask Questions

Take the time to talk to people and ask for opportunities, and don’t be downbeat if things don’t work out.