Top Ten Lessons Learned from WannaCry

In December 2016, five months before WannaCry hit, Infosecurity presented 12 predictions for the year ahead and among them was ransomware. This variant of malware, which locks down your files or your entire PC, has been prominent during the last five years as it has hit both consumers and businesses, small and large.

However, the WannaCry ransomware variant changed the view of ransomware globally, mainly due to its ability to capture multiple major businesses and critical infrastructure. The cyber-attack that hit the NHS and businesses around the world made headline news globally, bringing awareness about ransomware – and indeed cybersecurity – to the masses.

There has been no shortage of industry commentary on the lessons learned from WannaCry, and Infosecurity has compiled a list of 10 of the most notable facts and lessons about the phenomenon.