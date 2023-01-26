DataPrivacyWeek: How to Respond to Changing Consumer Data Privacy Expectations

The phrase ‘data is the new oil’ highlights the huge value that has been placed on personal information in the modern, digitized world.

Rising internet usage has revolutionized how our personal data is used, with billions of people voluntarily sharing information about themselves on social media and other websites. People are also increasingly trusting businesses with their data, including payment details, to enjoy the benefits of the online world.

However, the growth of online data has raised numerous security and privacy issues. These include the real and persistent threat of personal details falling into the hands of malicious actors through data breaches.

Other concerns revolve around how legitimate organizations are using consumers’ data in ways they are not aware of or have consented to. These include the creation of inferential data and data scraping, while the use of cookies and sharing customer data for advertisement purposes have also raised ethical and legal concerns.

In response to this landscape, a plethora of data privacy laws have been enacted across the globe, most famously, the EU’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in 2018.

These trends have undoubtedly changed people’s relationship with their personal data. But how are they affected consumers’ attitudes and behaviors online?

Changing Attitudes to Privacy

Sarah Pearce, partner at law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, told Infosecurity that the GDPR and surging levels of data breaches have pushed security and privacy into the mainstream news, and consequently, public consciousness.

“There is certainly increased awareness around data privacy (and security); people now generally know what personal information/data is,” she noted.

This awareness is having real-world effects, with more consumers willing to stop using businesses and services that are not meeting expectations around privacy. An example of this is the decline in Facebook users in recent years, which is believed to be linked to privacy concerns about the firm.

Müge Fazlioglu, principal researcher at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), said: “Consumers care more about their privacy than they have ever before. They are also more willing to take some kind of action (whether that is to delete an app from their phone, avoid a certain website, not make a particular purchase or switch service providers) if they feel that their privacy is not being protected by a company.”

It is clear that data privacy has a become a key factor in the choices consumers make; however, the extent this plays a role depends on the type of consumer.

Speaking in an episode of the Infosecurity Magazine podcast, Valerie Lyons, COO and senior consultant at BH Consulting, broke down how attitudes around privacy are heavily influenced by age. Research shows that people are willing to trade privacy in return for certain benefits that vary according to their generation.

For instance, Lyons noted that people in their early 20s are more willing to trade aspects of their privacy for social benefits, with older consumers more likely to exchange their personal data for financial gain. The willingness for such trade-offs is referred to as a “pragmatic” approach to privacy and is often seen in respect of areas like online shopping.

Whereas older generations, particularly those over 60, have high privacy concerns “and they’re very cagey and uncomfortable online,” she added.

Lyons caveated that online users’ attitudes differ according to the type of personal information, with people taking a much more “fundamentalist” view when it comes to financial and banking data. However, there tends to be a more relaxed attitude when it comes to activities such as browsing online, which she labelled as “privacy unconcerned.”